The Terminator is on a mission to help people lead more physically active lifestyles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Olympia title seven times — a professional men’s bodybuilding contest. Arnie also played major roles in high-profile action films, served as the 38th governor of California, and coined his own exercise called the Arnold Press. As a renowned bodybuilder with such a busy schedule, Arnie has always prioritized staying in shape and shared his tips for staying active. He started lifting weights at 15 and had already won the Mr. Universe at the ripe age of 20. The Terminator is on a mission to help everyone, especially older people, lead more physically active, healthy lifestyles. Recently, he joined a Fortune 500 company and became Zimmer Biomet’s inaugural chief movement officer — a MedTech firm that completed the first robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery.

You rest, you rust

In an interview with Fortune.com, the bodybuilding champion said that when “you rest, you rust” and that “you don’t have to be a competitive athlete in order to really make this happen”. Let’s look at Arnie’s top tips for staying active as you age.

Early morning workouts

Any time you can exercise is good news for your health, but Arnie recommends exercising bright and early. He often wakes up, heads to the gym to pump iron, or goes cycling. He says, “Don’t think, just get going with exercise,” and suggests waking up and jumping on a bike or going for a walk or a run. Later in the day, it usually gets more challenging to fit in the time when other priorities come around.

Bring in variety and casual recreation

Of course, Schwarzenegger still lifts weights, but he always includes low-impact activities and casual recreation in his workout schedule, such as bike riding and swimming. He also loves skiing and taking regular walks. Some people think walking isn’t enough to generate the proper health benefits of exercise, but research has shown that a brief 10-minute walk can lower your blood pressure. Walking can improve your sleep quality and mood and give you some time in nature, breathing in the fresh air.

Share your motivation with others

Arnie says that he was created by inspiration, and he emphasized the importance of support and inspiration from others. If you can encourage a loved one, friend, or coworker to improve their physical fitness even by the smallest amount, then you’re helping make positive changes in your community. The American Psychological Association states that sharing your progress with others is likely to enhance your commitment levels and help you translate your goals into action. Finding an accountability partner to share in your fitness journey can increase your motivation and make you more likely to show up and get those muscles moving.