Irish police ditched these exercises from the fitness entry test — here’s why

Just like the fitness entry test for the FBI, police forces around the world have their own physical entry tests and requirements for new recruits. Recently, Garda, otherwise known as the Irish police force, made big changes to their physical entry assessment, including dropping the exercises and challenges many of us remember doing in school.

Ditching the sit-ups and push-ups

Garda chiefs stated that those wishing to join the force would no longer have to power through any sit-ups or push-ups to gain admission to the Garda College. The policy recently came into effect after growing concerns over the low number of people passing the initial fitness test and officials having difficulty bringing in new recruits.

While all candidates will have to pass a fitness test, the fitness test will be standardized rather than having different versions for older and younger hopefuls and men and women. 162 out of 520 candidates didn’t pass last year, heightening these concerns.

Bye-bye, bleep test

The widely talked about and often dreaded bleep test was also relaxed as part of these new recruitment requirements. Previously, for a set time limit, candidates would have to run repeatedly back and forth between two points set about 20 meters apart. Now, the bleep test, otherwise known as the shuttle run, has also been changed.

Why are sit-ups and push-ups more challenging for some people?

Sit-ups require a degree of mobility and strength in your core and abdominal muscles, as well as your hip flexors. It also involves the right technique and posture. Push-ups are also more challenging for some people because you lift your body weight and maintain your balance and stability. Heavier individuals might need to be even stronger to physically move their body weight up into the push-up position and carefully back down to the ground.

A positive or a negative step?

Some are praising the new entry test requirements as a positive step that opens the doors for more recruits, while others claim the standards are dropping too low and that a higher level of fitness is imperative for those in the force given the physical demands of the job.