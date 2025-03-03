 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What does it take to join the FBI? Could you pass the FBI’s fitness test?

From sit-ups to push-ups and sprints, this is what it takes to join the FBI

By
What does it take to join the FBI? Could you pass the FBI’s fitness test?
David Trinks / Unsplash

The FBI, or Federal Bureau of Investigation, is a domestic investigative intelligence agency and a security service for the United States federal government. When they’re not investigating crimes like terrorism and cybercrime, FBI agents provide law enforcement services like gathering intelligence, fingerprint identification, and laboratory exams. 

You have to achieve and maintain the required fitness levels to become an FBI agent and keep up with the demands of an important job; so, what exactly does it take? The test involves aerobics and strength training moves.

Recommended Videos

The FBI Physical Fitness Test

Man doing sprints.
Nappy / Pexels

To become an FBI agent, you have to pass the FBI Physical Fitness Test (PFT) with:

  • A minimum score of 9 points
  • At least one point in 3 of the events
  • No less than a zero in any event 

If you have a negative score in any of the four events, it’s considered a PFT failure. You might also have to repeat the test within 120 days before reporting to the Basic Field Training Course or BFTC.

Related

Training doesn’t stop there. You may be required to retake the PFT and achieve a minimum score within 120 days before you report to the Basic Field Training Course (BFTC). If you passed your first PFT with a score of 12 or higher and at least one point in each of the four events, you won’t be required to retake the test.

The four events

Man doing pushups at a gym
Bartek Szewczyk / Westend61 / Adobe Stock

You have to complete the four events, and you can only rest for five minutes between each event before moving on to the next. The PFT is designed to be a challenge to assess your overall fitness level and see if you’ve got what it takes.

The following are the four events:

  1. The maximum number of sit-ups you can perform in one minute
  2. A timed 300-meter sprint
  3. The maximum number of continuous push-ups you can do (no timer)
  4. A timed 1.5-mile run

Those applying under the Tactical Recruitment Program (TRP) also have to complete the pull-up event.

How many sit-ups can you do in one minute?

Man doing situps using a fence for help outside on a concrete floor
RDNE / Pexels

To pass the test, men must complete at least 38 sit-ups in one minute. Anything less is considered a failure. If you log 57 sit-ups, you’ll be awarded 10 points, which is the most given and comes out to just over a second per sit-up. 

51-year-old fitness trainer Tejinder Singh from India smashed the Guinness World Record for the most sit-ups in one minute with an impressive 71 sit-ups. Whether or not you want to join the FBI, it definitely makes you want to get your muscles moving just hearing about this test. Even though sit-ups are falling out of fitness fashion; large agencies and organizations like the FBI still value the old-fashioned sit-up and what it shows about your overall fitness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Should you take fish oil when training? What are the benefits? New study is in
How does this popular omega-3 supplement affect muscle mass and strength?
fish oil supplement in shape of fish on white background

Evidence is mounting on the benefits of taking fish oil supplements, from lowering blood pressure to protecting your heart and reducing your risk of cardiovascular events. Fish oil has been shown to lower inflammation, improve cholesterol and muscle-skeletal recovery, and more. Protein powders, creatine, and other supplements are common in the fitness world, but you don’t often hear gym buffs talking about fish oil. Recently, researchers set out to discover if taking fish oil supplements helps fuel muscle growth and strength. Let’s look at the research. 
What is fish oil?

Fish oil is a dietary supplement containing omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids that are extracted from oily fish like anchovies, tuna, herring, and mackerel. The supplement contains two essential omega-3s: docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, and eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA. Especially if you don’t eat a lot of fish, taking a fish oil supplement could help you obtain sufficient omega-3 fatty acids. Fish oil supplements typically come in capsule or liquid dropper form.

Read more
Can music help you run faster for longer? Here’s what the science shows
Could musical fuel help you finish that tough run?
man running marathon headphones black t shirt outside

Putting your headphones on and setting off into the distance helps you drown out the outside world and focuses your mind on the music. We all have our favorite playlists of tunes that captivate and absorb us in the melodies, harmonies, and beats. If you’re like many runners out there, grabbing your headphones, water bottle, and running shoes might be one of your favorite things to do.

Could listening to high-energy songs while running give you a boost so you can pick up the pace and finish that tough run? Can music make you run faster for longer? Researchers set out to find some answers and determine how music impacts running. Let’s look at the research.
The study

Read more
Is oatmeal good for weight loss? Here’s what you should know
Discover the benefits of this versatile food
Oatmeal

Losing weight by being in a calorie deficit can be difficult. It is no wonder that many people looking to reduce the number on the scale try to control their diet by seeking out foods that make weight loss easier.

“Is oatmeal good for weight loss?” is one popular question related to losing weight because oatmeal is often touted as a great option for a healthy breakfast. Let’s find out if this food’s popularity holds any water as we examine its properties and nutrients, as well as how it impacts your body.
How do specific foods help with weight loss?

Read more