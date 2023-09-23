 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

ZENITH Watches DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition lands September 25, limited to 100 watches, priced at $30,100

There are only 100 pieces AND you get to meet Carl Cox

Sarah Veldman
By
ZENITH Defy Extreme Carl Cox watch
ZENITH / ZENITH

Luxury watch enthusiasts, mark your calendars! ZENITH is set to release a horological marvel that’s bound to send ripples through the world of timekeeping. The DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition from ZENITH watches, a limited masterpiece, is slated to land on September 25. With only 100 pieces available and priced at a sumptuous $30,100, this timepiece is a tribute to both precision and fashionable aesthetics.

A fusion of craftsmanship: The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox Edition

ZENITH’s collaboration with Carl Cox, an ambassador for the brand, has given birth to an extraordinary creation. At the heart of this men’s watch beats the most rugged and fastest 1/100th of a second chronograph, setting the tempo for accuracy that is second to none. But this watch is not just about attention to detail; it’s also a nod to Carl Cox’s musical heritage. The design takes cues from his favorite set of turntables, seamlessly blending the worlds of horology and music. The chronograph sub-counters have fine circular ridges that look like vinyl records, and the one at 9 o’clock has a Carl Cox logo on it. The number of sub-counters, three, also reflects Cox’s pioneering three-deck DJing style.

Recommended Videos

The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition is a stunning watch that combines the best of both worlds: a classic design with a modern twist. This watch features a 45mm matte microblasted stainless steel and yellow gold case, with a 12-sided yellow gold insert under the bezel and crown guards. This blend of materials exudes a minimalistic and retro-futuristic look; it’s a visual masterpiece that will undoubtedly turn heads. The case is water-resistant to 200m and has a screw-down crown for added security. The dial is open-worked, revealing the intricate workings of the El Primero 9004 in-house calibre, a chronometer-certified movement that boasts a dual regulating organ, one for timekeeping and one for the chronograph.

The watch comes with three different strap options: a black rubber strap, a black Velcro strap, and a steel bracelet with a matte finish. With the quick strap-change system, you can switch these out without any tools necessary.

Carl Cox working
ZENITH / ZENITH

Who is Carl Cox?

For those who might not be familiar with the name, Carl Cox is a legendary DJ and a true icon in the music industry. With a career spanning decades, he has graced the world’s most renowned stages and electronic music festivals, leaving a lasting imprint on the dance music scene. His passion for music and innovation aligns perfectly with ZENITH’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking. Unsurprisingly, the DJ created a special Carl Cox X ZENITH playlist available on Spotify and the ZENITH website, which includes the song he created for the brand called “This is Our Time.”

ZENITH Defy Extreme Carl Cox watches
ZENITH / ZENITH

Where can you acquire this men’s watch?

The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition will be a highly sought-after collector’s item, and if you want to own one of the 100 limited pieces, here’s where to get it:

ZENITH online boutique: The timepiece will be available for purchase exclusively on ZENITH’s official website. This is your chance to secure one of these rare watches from the comfort of your home.

Physical boutiques Worldwide: ZENITH’s physical boutiques across the globe will also carry this limited edition watch. Whether you’re in New York, Paris, Tokyo, or any other major city, you can visit a ZENITH boutique to explore and acquire this horological gem.

Buyers will have the opportunity to meet Carl Cox at select events.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Apple doesn’t sell the Hermes Apple Watch leather band anymore – and we think we know why
Leather is not exactly "sustainable"
apple watch hermes leather band

 

In the realm of luxury, Hermes is a distinguished name known for (amongst other things) its collaboration with Apple in creating exquisite Apple Watch bands. In recent days, Hermes appeared to remove all leather Apple Watch 8 bands from its site, sparking intrigue and raising questions about the underlying reasons; many even wondered if Hermes and Apple were ending their partnership. All Apple Watch Series 9 bands are listed on the Hermes website – including leather bands. Still, Apple isn't selling the leather bands on its website, and there's an excellent reason why.

Read more
Porsche, TAG Heuer team up for Carrera Chronograph honoring the 911, a timeless classic
A gorgeous timepiece in honor of a true classic
TAG Heuer Porsche watches on wheel

There are fewer sports cars as iconic and persistent as the Porsche 911. Performance has improved, and some features like natural aspiration and air cooling have gone the way of the dinosaurs -- but at its core (and in its styling), the 911 is pretty much the same rear engine beauty that Porsche unveiled back in September 1963. It is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, as is a much-loved piece of chronography -- the TAG Heuer Carrera.

So it’s only fitting that TAG Heuer, an equally iconic Swiss watchmaker with strong racing links, has partnered up with Porsche to commemorate the German company’s flagship motor. The “Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche” is a beautiful chronograph and a fantastic bit of engineering. Its styling manages to cram in more references to the 911’s 60-year history than we can count without looking garish or overstated.

Read more
Panerai releases its 2023 Navy SEALs dive watches, and they’re incredible
You could also buy the full Navy SEALs experience
Panerai's 2023 Navy Seals watches

If you’re a fan of diving and American special forces units, then it’s time to celebrate. Panerai has released its latest range of Navy SEALs dive watches, and they look good. Four new timepieces are available, though that availability is limited with three of the watches and extremely scarce with the fourth. The whole thing is part of a collaboration that started in 2022 and adds to the already wide range of luxury Panerai watches.

The most limited new watch in Panerai’s Navy SEALs comes bundled with a chance to be miserable on a beach. If you’re one of the 50 people who will ultimately spend $53,200 on the 47mm Submersible Chrono PAM01402, you’ll get more than just the watch. The luxury timepiece comes with a matching travel pouch, an NFT, a collection of “artwork,” and the chance to experience “Navy SEALs Training.”

Read more