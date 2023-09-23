There are only 100 pieces AND you get to meet Carl Cox

Luxury watch enthusiasts, mark your calendars! ZENITH is set to release a horological marvel that’s bound to send ripples through the world of timekeeping. The DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition from ZENITH watches, a limited masterpiece, is slated to land on September 25. With only 100 pieces available and priced at a sumptuous $30,100, this timepiece is a tribute to both precision and fashionable aesthetics.

A fusion of craftsmanship: The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox Edition

ZENITH’s collaboration with Carl Cox, an ambassador for the brand, has given birth to an extraordinary creation. At the heart of this men’s watch beats the most rugged and fastest 1/100th of a second chronograph, setting the tempo for accuracy that is second to none. But this watch is not just about attention to detail; it’s also a nod to Carl Cox’s musical heritage. The design takes cues from his favorite set of turntables, seamlessly blending the worlds of horology and music. The chronograph sub-counters have fine circular ridges that look like vinyl records, and the one at 9 o’clock has a Carl Cox logo on it. The number of sub-counters, three, also reflects Cox’s pioneering three-deck DJing style.

The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition is a stunning watch that combines the best of both worlds: a classic design with a modern twist. This watch features a 45mm matte microblasted stainless steel and yellow gold case, with a 12-sided yellow gold insert under the bezel and crown guards. This blend of materials exudes a minimalistic and retro-futuristic look; it’s a visual masterpiece that will undoubtedly turn heads. The case is water-resistant to 200m and has a screw-down crown for added security. The dial is open-worked, revealing the intricate workings of the El Primero 9004 in-house calibre, a chronometer-certified movement that boasts a dual regulating organ, one for timekeeping and one for the chronograph.

The watch comes with three different strap options: a black rubber strap, a black Velcro strap, and a steel bracelet with a matte finish. With the quick strap-change system, you can switch these out without any tools necessary.

Who is Carl Cox?

For those who might not be familiar with the name, Carl Cox is a legendary DJ and a true icon in the music industry. With a career spanning decades, he has graced the world’s most renowned stages and electronic music festivals, leaving a lasting imprint on the dance music scene. His passion for music and innovation aligns perfectly with ZENITH’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking. Unsurprisingly, the DJ created a special Carl Cox X ZENITH playlist available on Spotify and the ZENITH website, which includes the song he created for the brand called “This is Our Time.”

Where can you acquire this men’s watch?

The ZENITH DEFY Extreme Carl Cox edition will be a highly sought-after collector’s item, and if you want to own one of the 100 limited pieces, here’s where to get it:

ZENITH online boutique: The timepiece will be available for purchase exclusively on ZENITH’s official website. This is your chance to secure one of these rare watches from the comfort of your home.

Physical boutiques Worldwide: ZENITH’s physical boutiques across the globe will also carry this limited edition watch. Whether you’re in New York, Paris, Tokyo, or any other major city, you can visit a ZENITH boutique to explore and acquire this horological gem.

Buyers will have the opportunity to meet Carl Cox at select events.

