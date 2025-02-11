 Skip to main content
Zenith’s limited-edition Revival A3818 offers 3 exclusive designs in carbon

Zenith x Revolution Chronomaster Revival A3818
In the past five years, Zenith and Revolution have been rolling out reimagined versions of the A3818 as part of the Chronomaster Revival A3818 collaboration series. While the first model in the collection, released in 2020, was manufactured from steel, the second one, released in 2022, had a high-quality titanium casing.

Well, the latest addition goes all the way out with a carbon casing. It’s characterized by a black appearance and a lighter weight, making it stand out from the two models launched in previous years. The steel model weighed 110.6g and the titanium model weighed 78.3g, but the new model only weighs 60g. The dial also has a black color that blends smoothly with the casing.

With that said, it is worth noting that this new collection draws inspiration from a watch that goes way back to the early ‘70s, popularly known as the A3818. Zenith preserved the vintage look, but re-introduced the model in a new material—a contemporary makeover to keep up with the changing times.

One of the most striking features of this new watch is the black and grey color pattern that’s featured on the carbon material.

According to

Romain Marietta, Chief Products Officer of Zenith Watches, “This is the ultimate ‘Cover Girl’ you’ll want to call your own, a perfect fusion of vintage 1970s charm and cutting-edge futuristic design, wrapped in a striking carbon jacket. Our journey began with a tribute to the original steel ‘Cover Girl,’ but over the years, our collaborations with our friends at Revolution have continually redefined the limits of lightness and innovation.”

Even though this model has a very stylish front face, it will be rolled out in three different variants with unique details.

Chronomaster-Revolution-10-A3818.400-2/21.R100
First option: Chronomaster-Revolution 10 A3818.400-2/21.R100 Zenith / Zenith

Equipped with baton hour markers instead of numerals, the first variant will be capped at 150 pieces only.

Zenith Chronomaster-Revolution 10.A3818.400/21.C105
Second option: Zenith Chronomaster-Revolution 10.A3818.400/21.C105 Zenith / Zenith

Unlike the first variant, which doesn’t come with numerals, the second option is for those who prefer numerals to batons. It will be limited to 50 units.

Zenith Chronomaster-Revolution 10.A3818.400-1/21. M3818
Third option: Zenith Chronomaster Revolution 10.A3818.400-1/21. M3818 Zenith / Zenith

The last option features a carbon bracelet that blends perfectly with the dial. Think of it as the high-end and premium version. Only 10 pieces will be sold.

While the first and second variant retails at $13,400, the premium option has a price tag of $29,600.

