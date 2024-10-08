 Skip to main content
Don’t worry about spilling your beer on these jeans

Wrangler and Coors create Beer Wash

Coors Banquet x Wrangler HERO ad image with man at bar
Many of us have been there, having a good time at the bar until you make the mistake of spilling beer on your favorite pair of jeans. Of course, it isn’t the end of the world, beer washes out. But what if we told you that the worry of spilling your beer on the jeans was a thing of the past? Because the beer is washed IN? That is what Wrangler endeavors to accomplish with their new collaboration with Coors Banquet, called Beer Wash.

“In a world where Western wear is a modern classic, Banquet and Wrangler are the real deal,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re proud to have authentic legacies that date back decades in the American West. Nothing brings these two brands together quite like Beer Wash Jeans, which you won’t be afraid to spill a drop or two of Banquet on.”

Jeans washed in beer

Coors Banquet x Wrangler with beer bottle
It is exactly what it sounds like. Using repurposed brewing resources from Coors, the pair of Beer Wash jeans you get are soft and timeless and combine two of the West’s oldest brands that embody the cowboy way. From the best beer brewed entirely of Rocky Mountain water to the jeans that won the buckle in countless rodeos, these two brands came together for something truly unique.

Wrangler and Coors Banquet are both enduring symbols of the passion and ingenuity of the West, which is why we’re excited to partner with an equally legendary brand,” said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler. “It’s a natural fit, but we’ve never paired beer and jeans before, so this is a historic collaboration and a truly special product that consumers will love.”

