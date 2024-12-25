 Skip to main content
Cad & The Dandy brings London outerwear to your closet

Savile Row Outerwear fit for the streets of New York

By
Cad & The Dandy overcoat in white
Cad & The Dandy

The weather is about what you would expect on Christmas Day. It is cold, but we know that we are in for colder months ahead of us. If you are in the country’s northern parts, you know full well that you have at least another 90 days of blistery cold winds and deep snowfalls in front of you. Now that you have seen all you’re getting gifted for Christmas, it is time to prepare your closet with some new coats for the cold weather ahead. Cad & The Dandy started in 2008 as the future of Savile Row, and they held up that end of the bargain by becoming the largest bespoke tailor on the legendary street. Earlier this year, they arrived in New York with a ready-to-wear store that brought Savile Row to New York, and now they have just what you need for the next few months. The Cad & Dandy Outerwear collection is the best way to start their time in the Big Apple.

Every coat you need for your closet

Cad & The Dandy chore coat
Cad & The Dandy

Putting together an excellent coat collection means scanning everything from casual to dress and finding the most versatile options to keep you from buying many coats for every occasion. Instead, you can look to the outerwear collection from C&TD to find all you need for any event you have coming up. You can pick up the technical field jacket for anything on the more casual side of the dress code and opt for the double-breasted peak lapel herringbone for the more elevated events you attend. For the moments in between, grab one of the suede safari jackets. And for the moment you want to stand out, grab the Greatcoat for something a little more eyecatching.

Cad & The Dandy Outerwear

