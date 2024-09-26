 Skip to main content
Saville Row travels from London to NYC in October

London icon goes ready-to-wear in New York

Cad & Dandy New York peacoat
Courtesy of Cad & Dandy

Bespoke tailoring has been the most luxurious ways to buy a suit. Not only is the fit going to be just right, with impeccable tailoring being more important than anything else in suiting, but it is a personal expression that sends a loud message. That doesn’t mean it is the only way. Ready-to-wear took the world by storm as men began to have less and less time to spend (or wait) for their clothing. Cad & Dandy, who has spent centuries outfitting men on the legendary Saville Road in London, hasn’t been left behind as they look to expand their New York presence with a ready-to-wear space on Billionaire’s Row.

“At Cad & The Dandy, we have become known as a house with a truly defined style, making garments by hand with exceptional skill that are both elegant and easy to wear whether that be bespoke or our ready to wear. The opportunity to expand into New York with our second premises in the city is an exciting step for the brand and I hope this becomes one of many new shops in our planned company expansion,” explains Co-owner of Cad & The Dandy James Sleater.

Bringing London to NYC

Cad & Dandy New York
Courtesy of Cad & Dandy

If you have ever wondered why James Bond always looks great, it is because he focuses on timeless style and impeccable tailoring. Cad & Dandy takes their classic English style focusing on garments that stand the test of time and take out the weeks of wait surrounding the bespoke process.

“Our collection is curated to embrace the elegance of classic English style, made by hand and without compromise,” says Co-owner of Cad & The Dandy Ian Meiers. “We take pride in offering a distinct alternative to the prevailing Italian-influenced designs often found in New York. Our garments epitomize traditional English tailoring with more structure, shape, and impeccable attention to detail. This collection is a testament to our commitment to preserving our tailoring heritage while offering a sophisticated and contemporary choice.”

Coming in October, you can visit their Billionaire’s Row space and come out looking like James Bond with impeccable tailoring and classic styles.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
