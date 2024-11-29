Aran Sweater Market lets you find your clan

The Aran Islands at the mouth of the Galway Bay off the west coast of Ireland have always been home to fishermen and farmers who worked hard and put their lives on the line to feed themselves and their families at the mercy of the Atlantic Ocean. One of the ways they kept themselves warm and dry to the relentless barrage of waves and weather was to develop what is still today one of the most popular sweaters ever to dominate the menswear industry, the fisherman’s sweater. The Aran Sweater is functional and fashionable, but one company is doing more than keeping you warm and stylish. The Aran Sweater Market Clans allow you to reach back into your Irish history and wear something with ties to your ancestors as well as to your personal style.

A sweater that is rooted deep in your family history

The Aran Sweater Market is more than just a company selling quality sweaters; it is a group of people who want nothing more than to support the home they hail from. They see it as their duty to keep the story, beauty, and true essence of the sweater and the spirit of the Islands alive. As connected as they are to their history, they want you to be connected to yours. You can find your surname and the clan it is attached to and get more than a sweater. You can get a shawl, a scarf, a knitting kit, and even a family history. Wear more than a stylish sweater; connect yourself with your past while you build your future.

Aran Sweater Market Clans