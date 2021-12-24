Cult British streetwear brand label Unknown launched its first collection with Ed Hardy in early December. It sold out in two minutes. Now is your chance to get in on drop two.

From the overwhelming success of drop one, Unknown x Ed Hardy is releasing the second part of this collaborative launch the day after Christmas, aka Boxing Day in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The Unknown x Ed Hardy range includes pants, tees, jackets, and accessories all featuring Ed Hardy prints and embroidery. This capsule sees the best of Unknown’s streetwise look reworked through Ed Hardy’s art, fusing the most recognizable aspects of each brand.

The release is Unknown’s first team-up with the American tattoo art legend, Ed Hardy. One of the most quintessential and recognized brands emerging over the last five decades, Ed Hardy brought tattoo artistry out of dark parlors and into the fashion world in 2002, becoming one of the most desired brands of its time. Unknown x Ed Hardy comes on the eve of the Ed Hardy brand’s 20th anniversary in 2022, combining signature, edgy imagery with Unknown’s streetwear staples.

According to Viper Magazine, Unknown is the culmination of a mid-2010’s dream from founders Joe Granger and Callum Vineer. Leaving their formal education at 16-years-old, Granger and Vineer transformed an adolescent vision into reality, becoming fixtures in the scene shaping London’s street fashion culture.

The youthful founders were one of many start-up fashion brands that saturated the fashion marketplace in carving out the niche between sharp street gear and high-end couture around 2015. Since that time, Unknown’s outpaced and outlasted competition by staying true to its philosophy.

Unknown is best-known for rhinestone tracksuits, and this capsule sees these reworked through Ed Hardy’s signature look throughout the collaboration. Unknown’s sustainable artistic aesthetic showed up in the first drop with a white vegan leather jacket, rhinestone knitted beanies, and hoodies, all decorated with Ed Hardy imagery.

The second drop from the Unknown and Ed Hardy includes black denim embroidered with Ed Hardy’s signature and signature eagle, a leather jacket featuring an iconic serpent wrapping around a dagger, a similar dragon decorating a long sleeve tee, and a prototypical trucker cap popping with vintage tattoo art.

To model this gear, Unknown enlisted U.S. influencer, model, and stylist Bloody Osiris to front the campaign. Drop two releases on the 26th December 2021 at 3 p.m.ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 26 at unknownlondon.com.

