The Best Cowboy Boots for Men to Buy Now

You might think you’ve got all your bases covered as far as a well-stocked selection of the best men’s shoes, but we’re here to tell you that you can always add another pair or two (or more). Today’s coolest footwear upgrade to wear alongside the best men’s clothing brands? That’d be a pair of the best cowboy boots for men, what with their rough-and-tumble roots plus a modern blend of flair and standout style.

Think of the best cowboy boots as a sort of hybrid pair, situated in between, say, the best combat boots and the best dress boots for men. They can do both when styled correctly, and plenty of tried-and-true companies are making some seriously cool cowboy boot options these days, often using the same methods they’ve used for decades. You’re also in luck when it comes to the best American-made boot brands, because they’re using their Western heritage to help you get the job done on your footwear quest. Saddle up and come along for the ride, because our picks for the best cowboy boots are sure to wet your whistle.

Ariat Double Down Western Boots

Zappos

Where else to go in your search for the best cowboy boots for men than Ariat, a brand with loads of heritage and history when it comes to getting the style precisely correct?

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boots

Huckberry

Rhodes Footwear already makes some of the finest dress boots on the market, so it only makes sense that the brand would expand a little further into some seriously cool Western boots that you can also rock with tailored trousers as easily as slim black denim.

Tecovas Johnny Suede Cowboy Boots

Tecovas

Your cowboy boots here take a page from your Chelsea boots playbook, using refined suede to take these rugged boots to the next level as far as style and comfort.

FRYE Austin Zip Boots

Nordstrom

Consider these a classed-up take on cowboy boots, with a slightly lower cut, a sleeker profile and of course, that cool side-zip detailing. Wear these with slim black jeans and an indigo denim jacket for sharp-as-heck style.

Laredo Lodi Western Boots

Amazon

With a name like Laredo, you’d figure these tough Western boots have to pass muster as far as your search for the best cowboy boots for men is concerned, right? Well, you’re spot-on about that, partner. You can’t top the affordable price for these boots, either.

Dan Post Milwaukee Western Boots

Amazon

Hark back to the old days with these rough-and-tumble Western boots, the sort of cowboy boots that are going to look excellent with slim blue jeans, light wash denim or even inky black chinos in equal measure.

Durango Rebel Frontier Western Boots

Amazon

These fittingly named cowboy boots are tough as nails and ready to wear with slim grey denim or inky blue selvedge jeans, a favorite henley and a shearling leather jacket for cozy, comfortable, sharp style. Trust us on that.

J.B. Dillon Gibson Men’s Western Boots

J.B. Dillon

J.B. Dillon recently started selling its lauded and highly covetable cowboy boots online, and in a wide variety of ethically sourced leathers, too. These Western boots are eye-catching and more versatile than you might think.

$280 from J.B. Dillon

Wolverine Rancher Work Boots

Amazon

Are these your traditional sort of cowboy boots? Not quite, and that’s OK, seeing as they’ve got a reinforced steel toe and all the right specs to become your new favorite pair of work boots. Yet, they also harness classic Western boot style, and that makes ’em a winner in our book.

