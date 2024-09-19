 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono ‘Blue’ Boutique Edition: One-of-a-kind watch reps brand’s history

This standout watch will remind you of traditional Tudor timepieces

By
Close-up of Tudor Blue Chrono Black Bay watch on wrist
Tudor

With a long line of chronograph watches in its history, Tudor is getting ready to reinvigorate its Black Bay collection with a new boutique edition watch that’s chic and sleek. Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition mixes traditional Tudor elements and reworks them into a standout piece.

The Black Bay collection is already filled with plenty of chronograph watches that mix in pieces of the motorsport world. One of its standout pieces, the Black Bay Ceramic, was made exclusively for Formula 1’s Visa Cash App RB Team. With close ties to Formula 1, the Tudor brand has expanded the influence of racing in its pieces, making them as fast and modern as the sport itself. In its newest release, Tudor also brings in its iconic blue hue, giving users a one-of-a-kind timepiece that fully embodies the brand’s history. 

Recommended Videos

The newest ‘TUDOR Blue’ watch

Side view of Tudor Black Bay Boutique Edition watch in blue
Tudor

Although Tudor’s history with motorsports is the base for many Black Bay pieces, the Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition offers the unique piece of another important aspect of the brand’s history. Using the company’s standout “TUDOR Blue,” the watch brand also pays homage to its strong ties to the diving community. This emblematic hue has previously been seen in many of Tudor’s iconic watches and is one of its most symbolic features. Housed in a 41 mm stainless steel case, the domed satin-brushed blue dial is contrasted by silver subcounters. Surrounding the dial is a fixed stainless steel bezel with a tachymetric scale with silver markings.

Powering the watch is Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, which helps display the hour, minutes, seconds, chronograph, and date features. The satin-brushed and sand-blasted finish of the Manufacture Calibre is typical of most Tudor watches, giving it a consistent look for the brand’s loyalists. Another traditional Tudor feature added to the watch is the brand’s “Snowflake” hands. First seen in 1969, these angular hands are a retro touch that gives wearers some of the feel of vintage Tudor diving watches. 

What to know about the Tudor Black Bay Chrono ‘Blue’

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 'Blue' Boutique Edition watch
Tudor

Completing the sleek look, the watch comes with a five-link stainless steel bracelet that features Tudor’s “T-Fit” adjustment. The “T-Fit” rapid adjustment clasp allows users to rearrange the bracelet for an accurate and comfortable fit. With a power reserve of around 70 hours, this timepiece also includes water resistance of up to 200 meters and a five-year guarantee. 

Even though Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition doesn’t bring any radical changes or updates to the Black Bay collection, it’s a must-have for any fan of the Tudor brand. Starting at $5,675, this new timepiece is only available at select Tudor boutiques. For Tudor fans, the Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition watch offers the chance to mix all the classic Tudor features into one, sleek and functional piece.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
You can now get the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic ‘Blue’ watch made for the VCARB F1 team
Round the last lap with this watch worn by Formula 1 drivers
tudor black bay

Sports teams and watch brand deals have a love affair akin to the Midwest and ranch. It's a whole thing, but we promise it's real. Race fans get it. The latest matchup between the two is the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team and luxury watch brand Tudor, with the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic "Blue" timepiece coming in hot on the final lap for fans to wear just like the team's lead drivers.
Tudor watches and racing

Tudor has been there for drivers on the track for almost 60 years, when the Tudor Watch Racing Team was established in the 1960s, including the IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship. You can't stay on top if you don't try to outdo yourself, and Tudor is racing to just that in 2024 with a new sponsorship and updated spin on an old favorite.
The racers wearing the gear
If you haven't heard of the VCARB F1 team, it's because it's new, so don't worry. But don't count them out for being novices. Yuki Tsunoda might only be 24 years old, but his exciting driving is holding our attention. For veteran presence, Daniel Ricciardo is there with his 32 Formula 1 podiums and 8 Grand Prix wins to back up Yuki.
Tudor Black Bay Ceramic watch

Read more
Bob’s Watches is auctioning these amazing vintage Rolex and Tudor watches — act fast
Bob's Watches is giving you a chance to dive into summer with this auction of vintage watches
Bob's Watches auction lineup of watches.

It doesn't matter what you are enthusiastic about — sports memorabilia, luxury cars, or exquisite jewelry — if there is an auction with pieces you haven't seen, you want to grab something special. If you are a watch collector, there is an auction you won't want to miss. Lovers of all things vintage Rolex and Tudor collectible dive watches will want to get their hands ready to bid on items from the crossover auction event from Bob's Watches.
The dive watches collection

Bob's Watches is bringing you a vintage collection from Rolex, with an emphasis on dive watches, perfect for any summer plans you have involving taking a dip in the water. You don't have to be an avid diver to appreciate the beauty of these timepieces — they will look just as stunning sitting on your wrist on dry land.
The lineup
These are the stunners in the Bob's Watches Dive Watches Summer Auction lineup that could be yours.
Vintage Rolex Sea-Dweller 1665 Double Red

Read more
Black watches for men are classic, and these are our favorites
Black watches for men are trending, here's our favorites
Longines Legend Diver on model

 

Black watches for men are a true classic, but different from their blue counterparts, they're much more intense. Much like Batman or Darth Vader, black watches bear a certain power that will give you that same aura as soon as you slide one onto your wrist. Imagine James Bond's suave demeanor but on your own arm. Each glance down to check the time brings with it an enigmatic, conspiratorial vibe.

Read more