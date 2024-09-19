This standout watch will remind you of traditional Tudor timepieces

With a long line of chronograph watches in its history, Tudor is getting ready to reinvigorate its Black Bay collection with a new boutique edition watch that’s chic and sleek. Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition mixes traditional Tudor elements and reworks them into a standout piece.

The Black Bay collection is already filled with plenty of chronograph watches that mix in pieces of the motorsport world. One of its standout pieces, the Black Bay Ceramic, was made exclusively for Formula 1’s Visa Cash App RB Team. With close ties to Formula 1, the Tudor brand has expanded the influence of racing in its pieces, making them as fast and modern as the sport itself. In its newest release, Tudor also brings in its iconic blue hue, giving users a one-of-a-kind timepiece that fully embodies the brand’s history.

The newest ‘TUDOR Blue’ watch

Although Tudor’s history with motorsports is the base for many Black Bay pieces, the Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition offers the unique piece of another important aspect of the brand’s history. Using the company’s standout “TUDOR Blue,” the watch brand also pays homage to its strong ties to the diving community. This emblematic hue has previously been seen in many of Tudor’s iconic watches and is one of its most symbolic features. Housed in a 41 mm stainless steel case, the domed satin-brushed blue dial is contrasted by silver subcounters. Surrounding the dial is a fixed stainless steel bezel with a tachymetric scale with silver markings.

Powering the watch is Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, which helps display the hour, minutes, seconds, chronograph, and date features. The satin-brushed and sand-blasted finish of the Manufacture Calibre is typical of most Tudor watches, giving it a consistent look for the brand’s loyalists. Another traditional Tudor feature added to the watch is the brand’s “Snowflake” hands. First seen in 1969, these angular hands are a retro touch that gives wearers some of the feel of vintage Tudor diving watches.

What to know about the Tudor Black Bay Chrono ‘Blue’

Completing the sleek look, the watch comes with a five-link stainless steel bracelet that features Tudor’s “T-Fit” adjustment. The “T-Fit” rapid adjustment clasp allows users to rearrange the bracelet for an accurate and comfortable fit. With a power reserve of around 70 hours, this timepiece also includes water resistance of up to 200 meters and a five-year guarantee.

Even though Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition doesn’t bring any radical changes or updates to the Black Bay collection, it’s a must-have for any fan of the Tudor brand. Starting at $5,675, this new timepiece is only available at select Tudor boutiques. For Tudor fans, the Black Bay Chrono “Blue” Boutique Edition watch offers the chance to mix all the classic Tudor features into one, sleek and functional piece.