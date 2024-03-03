 Skip to main content
Tudor watches, including the Black Bay, are up to 54% off

John Alexander
A man wearing a Tudor Black Bay GMT watch.
If you’ve been looking for a luxury watch, you’ve probably heard of great Swiss watch brands like Tudor. Now, is your chance to own one at an affordable price. We’ve found hundreds of their watches on sale at Jomashop today, including quite a few from the quite famous Black Bay line. As odd as it may seem in early March, the sale is being referred to as the “Big Winter Sale”. But it is still technically an in-season name, with winter ending March 19th.

In any event, we’re finding great deals in the sale, which ends on Friday. The amount off is typically around 15% off to 20% off, but there’s at least one watch in the sale that tops the 50% off line, so great deals can be found if you search high and low. Tap the button below to transport yourself to the sale, or keep reading to get our take on the best deals and most interesting watches in the sale.

What you should buy in the Tudor watch sale

It is undoubtedly difficult to get your bearings in a sale like this. To help out, we’ve picked just four watches from the sale that we think you should check out today:

  • This is there for those that want to haunt. It features a whitish metallic dial with two dark black sub-dials and a black outer rim, giving the impression of a masked face. 18% off, trade-in eligible
  • Meanwhile, this gives a more classic and inviting silver look with a rose-gold twist. 10% off
  • For the biggest savings, check out the with diamonds, a white dial, and gold casing. 54% off, trade-in eligible
  • Meanwhile, the cheapest man’s watch in the sale is this that carries a similar style to the other one, but at a much lower price. 26% off, to $1,560

Remember, that there are hundreds of watches to go through, including countless dive watches, watches features dual-toned rims, and more. Jomashop’s Big Winter Sale ends Friday, so be sure to check out all of the Tudor watches in the sale before it ends by tapping the button below. Then, if that’s not enough watch hunting for you, check out these watches under $5,000 for more fun watch hunting.

