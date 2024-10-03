 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Your coats are about to get much thinner

Thermore Invisiloft is the thinnest insulation ever

By
Invisiloft flat lay
Thermore

You have been venturing out into the wild unknown for years. Maybe you have paid attention to the garments that keep you warm and toasty, maybe you take it for granted. Either way, without the technology to keep you from freezing, you wouldn’t be able to hunt, fish, hike, or camp unless the weather was perfect. As any outdoorsman knows, the places where those activities are the best never happen in areas of year-round good weather. Lucky for you, there have always been products provided that allow you to fight the cold. Thermore Invisiloft is the next and newest evolution in that pursuit.

We may have started with bear skins and beards as a way to keep ourselves warm when we were hunting the plains, but Thermore is one of the companies that looks to take us from primitive hunter to technologically advanced adventurer. Since 1972, they have been trusted by brands like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer, and many others you wear into the wild. And now they have found a way to take their innovation even further.

Recommended Videos

The thinnest insulation to date

Invisiloft close up
Thermore

Invisiloft is a revolutionary slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. The number one feature of this new innovation is the focus on compactness and versatility. Like all Thermore products, it provides unprecedented insulation that keeps you warm. However, Invisiloft is thin enough for not only outdoor adventures but also everyday wear. The flexibility of the insulation makes it perfect to be packed away as you head from warm climates to cold destinations for work or play.

Adding to the benefits to your wear, it is also made from 100% recycled materials, meaning the Earth will be around longer for you to disappear into the wilderness from time to time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
What to wear to a tailgate (besides your favorite team’s jersey)
Football Tailgates are about warmth and style
Group sitting on tailgate in parking lot

September means something different for everyone. Some people think back-to-school, some people think Labor Day, but let's be honest, all we're thinking about is Saturday and Sunday football. As the weather turns, we get to once again enter into a season of endless hope (even in Jacksonville) with the feeling that anything can happen. Whether you are an Eagles fan who believes this is finally your year, a Chargers fan thinking lightning just might happen, or a Chiefs fan praying for history with a three-peat, you have one thing in common...it is time to tailgate. Now, you can't just wear anything to a tailgate; what to wear to a tailgate is an art form. And while we are fans of style, we are also suckers for a good football game and a damn good hotdog. Here is the secret to putting together great tailgate outfits.

Hint...the key can be broken down into four simple rules that make your tailgate outfit the best of the best...regardless of which team you cheer for.
Layer for the weather

Read more
Sport coat vs. blazer: What’s the difference (and does it matter)?
Know how to tell a sport coat from a blazer before buying
Blazer with silver buttons

If you have been building a tailored wardrobe and have followed the four-legged stool approach or started going beyond that in building an everyday suit collection, you have likely run into a question that has stumped, confounded, or perplexed you. Do you want a sport coat or a blazer? When it comes to the sport coat vs. blazer debate, a lot of people don't know the difference. As a matter of fact, you have likely heard these phrases used interchangeably.

However, there are some major differences between the two garments, and we will help you figure them out here. First things first, let's look at the level of formality that these fall into; that way, you can understand their background and when to wear them. There are five major types of tailored jackets that men wear. The highest form of formality is the tuxedo jacket, an upgrade from the suit. This is followed by the suit jacket, which is characterized by matching pants made from the same patterned material. Then you have the blazer, which we will get into in a second, followed by the sport coat. Finally, there is the smoking jacket, which is never worn outside.

Read more
The best fall running gear for men to run in comfort
We've got the lowdown on gear you need to stay comfortable as the weather gets colder
A man running on fall foliage near a lake.

Fall weather is often the sweet spot for running. With the sweltering, muggy summer runs in the rearview mirror and the frigid winds and icy roads of the winter yet to come, autumn has bright, sunny skies and dry, crisp air that leaves your lungs and legs feeling like you could float along the roads or trails for miles upon miles. Fall is an ideal season to run a marathon or step up your training before the darkness and cold of winter descends.
That said, fall weather can be variable -- bridging the gap between the hot summer, where you aim to wear as little as you can get away with, and the freezing winter, where you’re decked out in multiple layers to cover every inch of exposed skin. Your fall running wardrobe should have light, breathable options for shorts, pants, short- and long-sleeved tops, and a light running jacket or vest. Depending on the climate in which you live and your personal preference, running gloves and a thin hat can also be helpful. To help you fully enjoy each and every run this fall in comfort, our top picks for the best fall running gear for men are below.

Best long-sleeved shirt: Ibex Journey

Read more