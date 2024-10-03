Thermore Invisiloft is the thinnest insulation ever

You have been venturing out into the wild unknown for years. Maybe you have paid attention to the garments that keep you warm and toasty, maybe you take it for granted. Either way, without the technology to keep you from freezing, you wouldn’t be able to hunt, fish, hike, or camp unless the weather was perfect. As any outdoorsman knows, the places where those activities are the best never happen in areas of year-round good weather. Lucky for you, there have always been products provided that allow you to fight the cold. Thermore Invisiloft is the next and newest evolution in that pursuit.

We may have started with bear skins and beards as a way to keep ourselves warm when we were hunting the plains, but Thermore is one of the companies that looks to take us from primitive hunter to technologically advanced adventurer. Since 1972, they have been trusted by brands like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer, and many others you wear into the wild. And now they have found a way to take their innovation even further.

The thinnest insulation to date

Invisiloft is a revolutionary slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. The number one feature of this new innovation is the focus on compactness and versatility. Like all Thermore products, it provides unprecedented insulation that keeps you warm. However, Invisiloft is thin enough for not only outdoor adventures but also everyday wear. The flexibility of the insulation makes it perfect to be packed away as you head from warm climates to cold destinations for work or play.

Adding to the benefits to your wear, it is also made from 100% recycled materials, meaning the Earth will be around longer for you to disappear into the wilderness from time to time.