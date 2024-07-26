 Skip to main content
Seiko brings its iconic ‘Pogue’ out of the vault, but die-hard fans might not be impressed

Here are more details of this reiteration of a classic timepiece

By

Admirers of Seiko watches know that the brand has a long history of unique and classic designs. However, none is more known than its quirky ‘Pogue’ watch. The original Pogue watch was a one-of-a-kind timepiece that, thanks to William Pogue, was the first automatic chronograph watch to make it to space.

After years of disappearance, Seiko has decided to release an updated and modern version of the Pogue watch, which has also brought some backlash among watch enthusiasts. The original Pogue is known for its out-of-the-box colorways and its automatic chronograph with column wheel and vertical clutch. These features combined have made it a must-have for collectors, making the new updated watch a promising release. However, for fans of the first timepiece, this release is far from a replica of the original. 

Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph 1969 Re-interpretation

Seiko Pogue Solar Chronograph watch
Seiko

For this new release, Seiko has opted to name its new Pogue watch, the Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph 1969 Re-interpretation as an ode to the NASA astronaut Col. William Pogue, who wore the 1969 watch on his trip during the Skylab 4 Mission.

While on the outside, this version seems very similar to its predecessor, its name is one giveaway to a major difference between the two Pogue watches. Unlike the original timepiece, the 2024 version will have a V192 solar chronograph calibre. This solar movement can be charged in either natural or artificial light. Opting for the move toward a solar movement, Seiko is moving away from the 1969’s automatic chronograph that made it a first-of-its-kind watch. While some will appreciate the solar characteristic, there’s no doubt that it brings a different feeling to a classic design.

For the 2024 version, Seiko brought back the colorways of a yellow dial along with a red and blue bezel under a curved sapphire crystal glass. With Lumibrite spots across each indices, the Solar Chronograph is made to be legible under dark conditions. A modern and sleek rendition of the 1969 classic, the Solar Chronograph watch has a more traditional look that appears as a true chronograph watch. 

How to grab a Pogue Solar Chronograph watch

Seiko Pogue Solar Chronograph watch
Seiko

Although many loyal Pogue fans will be upset at the solar switch-up, this modern update will undoubtedly appeal to those looking for a fresher take on classic watches. Also, the Solar Chronograph’s appearance is perfect for those who want a chronograph watch with a much more conventional design. While there remains a chance for an automatic chronograph version to be released, the Solar Chronograph is a great reiteration of the watch for the modern era.

For those looking to add this rerelease to their collection, the Pogue Solar Chronograph watch is available in August and is starting at $700. Whether you want to add the Pogue Solar Chronograph to your Pogue collection or are looking for a modern chronograph watch, there’s no doubt that this classic reiteration is a must-have.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
