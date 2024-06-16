 Skip to main content
Harry Winston adds 7 blinged out watches to its Ocean Collection

Harry Winston Ocean Collection gets 7 new additions

By
Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic
Harry Winston

In 2023, Harry Winston marked 25 years of its Ocean Collection with an Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm. Now the brand has added 7 more watches to this line, including several updated versions of the Ocean Date Moon Phase and the Zalium line, made with exclusive zirconium-based alloy. If you’re looking to add a new luxury watch to your collection, either of these would be a welcome addition.

Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic Rose Gold

Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic Rose Gold
Harry Winston

When someone says they’re looking for a “luxury watch” we can imagine the Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm Rose Gold Limited Edition as being what they envision in their mind. This watch, truly the epitome of high-end is made with 18K rose gold and features a gem-set dial, bezel, and bracelet all adorned with sparkling diamonds. On this watch is a moon phase display along with the date, hours, and minutes arranged in an asymmetrical layout through overlapping registers. Each of the 978 diamonds was very obviously applied to the watch with the utmost precision rather than just being thrown on there simply for aesthetics. If exclusivity is your thing, you’ll be happy to hear that only 5 of these are available.

Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic with alligator strap

Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic
Harry Winston

Similar to the Rose Gold Ocean Date Moon Phase from Harry Winston, the Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic 42mm is for those who like a luxurious watch but without so much “ice.” Don’t get us wrong, diamonds are fantastic, but sometimes you need something a little more subtle for that board meeting or night at the movies (you don’t want all those diamonds casting an unnecessary glow in the dark.) This watch features an alligator leather strap with a gem-set bezel and dial. It comes in blue, white, or green and features a touch of blue on the moon phase display regardless of the watch color.

Ocean Zalium

Harry Winston Ocean Zalium neon green and black
Harry Winston

The Harry Winston Ocean Zalium is worlds away from the Ocean Date Moon Phase with a sporty aesthetic, yet still retains a premium vibe. Naturally, the standout feature of this is the use of Zalium, a zirconium-based alloy that was developed by the brand’s founder Ronald Winston, who was also a chemical engineer. Zalium is well-known for its exceptional lightness and corrosion resistance, and it forms the backbone of the Project Z series.

These latest models were inspired by the Project Z10 and feature a unique dial layout with the hours, minutes, and date function mirroring 2 boomerangs on the sides with circles in the center. A black crisscrossing design in the background was inspired by the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, where Harry Winston originated.

The Harry Winston Ocean Zalium comes in three different color combinations: turquoise and orange, neon green and black, and white and navy blue. You’ll have an easier time getting your hands on this model, as 50 will be made of each compared to the diamond-covered 5 in the Ocean Date Moon Phase in Rose Gold.

How to buy these Harry Winston watches?

Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic on model
Harry Winston

You can get more information about the new Ocean Collection watches via the official Harry Winston website. There you can schedule an in-store appointment or get assistance.

Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
IWC debuts Ceralume technology that glows in the dark (and it’s seriously cool)
IWC debuts Ceralume technology that glows in the dark
IWC Ceralume technology

IWC recently revealed "Ceralume," a luminous ceramic technology (hence the name that sounds like a celebrity couple mashup) and the inaugural watch that wears it. The Ceralume IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 is the brand's first entirely luminescent ceramic watch, combining the scratch resistance of the material with a glow-in-the-dark luminous effect. Like a watch straight out of Ghostbusters, the case, dial, and strap all illuminate, adding to the otherworldly look. It's got us feeling all kinds of early-aughts nostalgia for those plastic stars that we used to stick on our roof, though this new technology won't do any damage to your wall paint.
What is Super-LumiNova, and how does IWC use it?

For several years, luminescent material has played a crucial role in watchmaking, though that's putting it lightly. That's exemplified in just about every new watch introduction these days, with almost every single one featuring a "Super-LumiNova" dial. Super-LumiNova itself was created by Swiss firm RC Tritec, and according to IWC, it's an advanced ceramic material that accumulates light energy from natural and artificial sources, holds it temporarily, and then releases it as illumination. This process can be repeated over and over again without the material losing its ability to store light. IWC debuted the first watch to feature a black zirconium oxide ceramic case in 1986, followed by a brown silicon nitride and a black boron carbide, known for being exceptionally hard. Thus, ceramic cases have become a fundamental part of IWC.
How was Ceralume technology created?

Rafael Nadal sports new Richard Mille watch worth $1.1M at the French Open
Rafael Nadal sports newest Richard Mille at French Open
Rafael Nadal at French Open with Richard Mille watch

When one of the world's best tennis players and one of the world's best watch brands come together it's not only a perfect tango between two partners, but something akin to the Big Bang. Rafael Nadal's long relationship with Richard Mille has yielded some truly impeccable watches, including the RM 027 Tourbillon that came out in 2010.

Nadal is seriously happy with the partnership, having said, "My relationship with Richard Mille, the company, as well as Richard as a person, has undoubtedly been a pillar of my sports career since 2010. They have supported me in all circumstances, and I hope that this bond will continue for many more years."
The Richard Mille 27-05 Flying Tourbillon

Jaeger-LeCoultre updates the Polaris line with new watches you’ll love
Jaeger-LeCoultre adds to Polaris Collection
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Geographic

If you thought Jaeger-LeCoultre showed off everything in its arsenal at Watches and Wonders 2024, think again. Not long after debuting several Duomètre models, the brand has something else up its sleeve — expanding on the Polaris collection, which was first introduced in 2018 and took inspiration from its 1968 Memovox Polaris dive watch.

With summer just around the corner, we're all looking for a travel companion to accompany us on our trips. Traveling in the warmer months can mean all manner of things, from strolling the streets of Paris with a button-down and dress sneakers to mountain biking in the Alps on a rainy day in the mud; the perfect watch for traveling should be adaptable, not just for various hobbies but for sartorial purposes as well. Naturally, if you're hopping trains in Europe or driving a Jeep through the Outback, you'll want a watch that can tell you the time in multiple locations — but that's a given that any good watchmaker should keep in mind.
Jaeger-LeCoultre debuts the Polaris Geographic
Now, Jaeger-LeCoultre has debuted the Polaris Geographic and added two fresh color options to the current lineup. This new Polaris is not so cluttered, is easier to read than its past iterations, and is much sportier. It features the Caliber 939 movement, similar to the one seen in the 2020 Master Control Geographic, and comes with a 70-hour power reserve; not too shabby, right?

