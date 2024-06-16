Harry Winston Ocean Collection gets 7 new additions

In 2023, Harry Winston marked 25 years of its Ocean Collection with an Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm. Now the brand has added 7 more watches to this line, including several updated versions of the Ocean Date Moon Phase and the Zalium line, made with exclusive zirconium-based alloy. If you’re looking to add a new luxury watch to your collection, either of these would be a welcome addition.

Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic Rose Gold

When someone says they’re looking for a “luxury watch” we can imagine the Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm Rose Gold Limited Edition as being what they envision in their mind. This watch, truly the epitome of high-end is made with 18K rose gold and features a gem-set dial, bezel, and bracelet all adorned with sparkling diamonds. On this watch is a moon phase display along with the date, hours, and minutes arranged in an asymmetrical layout through overlapping registers. Each of the 978 diamonds was very obviously applied to the watch with the utmost precision rather than just being thrown on there simply for aesthetics. If exclusivity is your thing, you’ll be happy to hear that only 5 of these are available.

Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic with alligator strap

Similar to the Rose Gold Ocean Date Moon Phase from Harry Winston, the Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic 42mm is for those who like a luxurious watch but without so much “ice.” Don’t get us wrong, diamonds are fantastic, but sometimes you need something a little more subtle for that board meeting or night at the movies (you don’t want all those diamonds casting an unnecessary glow in the dark.) This watch features an alligator leather strap with a gem-set bezel and dial. It comes in blue, white, or green and features a touch of blue on the moon phase display regardless of the watch color.

Ocean Zalium

The Harry Winston Ocean Zalium is worlds away from the Ocean Date Moon Phase with a sporty aesthetic, yet still retains a premium vibe. Naturally, the standout feature of this is the use of Zalium, a zirconium-based alloy that was developed by the brand’s founder Ronald Winston, who was also a chemical engineer. Zalium is well-known for its exceptional lightness and corrosion resistance, and it forms the backbone of the Project Z series.

These latest models were inspired by the Project Z10 and feature a unique dial layout with the hours, minutes, and date function mirroring 2 boomerangs on the sides with circles in the center. A black crisscrossing design in the background was inspired by the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, where Harry Winston originated.

The Harry Winston Ocean Zalium comes in three different color combinations: turquoise and orange, neon green and black, and white and navy blue. You’ll have an easier time getting your hands on this model, as 50 will be made of each compared to the diamond-covered 5 in the Ocean Date Moon Phase in Rose Gold.

How to buy these Harry Winston watches?

You can get more information about the new Ocean Collection watches via the official Harry Winston website. There you can schedule an in-store appointment or get assistance.

