 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Mondaine brings back its stop2go watch, which is inspired by Swiss railway clocks

The Mondaine stop2go watch returns

Sarah Veldman
By
Mondaine stop2go watch face
Mondaine

If watches for men were superheroes, the Mondaine stop2go would undoubtedly wear the cape. This timepiece, inspired by the precision of Swiss railway clocks, has made a triumphant return, complete with its signature 2-second pause that’s as intriguing as a plot twist in a classic movie. At the heart of this horological marvel beats a quartz movement, orchestrating a Swiss ballet of timekeeping precision. The stop2go mechanism, akin to a dramatic pause in a gripping conversation, adds a distinctive touch that sets this watch apart from the mundane tick-tock.

Should you find yourself at a Swiss railway station, the platforms unfold a spectacle of expansive timepieces. These clocks boast faces as pristine as freshly fallen snow, adorned with assertive black indicators and a vibrant seconds hand. Crafted in 1944 by the visionary Hans Hilfiker expressly for the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), these iconic timekeepers transcend mere functionality. Fast forward to 1986, and Mondaine ingeniously translated this unassuming yet impactful clock design into a wristwatch.

Recommended Videos

Beyond its iconic aesthetic, the Swiss Railway clock boasts an intriguing technical aspect. The vivid red seconds hand, rather unconventionally, completes a full rotation in 58 seconds before gracefully pausing for 2 seconds upon reaching the 12 o’clock mark. Following this brief interlude, the minute hand swiftly advances to its subsequent position, seamlessly choreographing the seconds hand into its next revolution. This distinctive feature serves a purpose — the 2-second pause facilitates the central Master Clock’s synchronization of all railway clocks across Switzerland every minute. In a harmonious emulation of this captivating routine, Mondaine’s stop2go watches use this same ingenious mechanism. The brand has seamlessly woven this Bauhaus-inspired aesthetic into the fabric of its timekeeping repertoire, ensuring each piece pays homage to the timeless allure of Swiss railway precision.

Mondaine dtop2go watch stainless steel
Mondaine

Aesthetics meets innovation

Crafted from 316L stainless steel, the 41 mm case exudes a subtle masculinity that’s both timeless and contemporary. The screw-on case ensures durability, safeguarding the intricate dance happening within. With a mere 12 mm thickness, it sits comfortably on the wrist, making a statement without shouting.

Related

In the world of Mondaine, even darkness is an ally. The BackLight Super-LumiNova transforms this timepiece into a beacon in the night, ensuring that time doesn’t hide when the lights go down, making it a companion for every moment, day or night.

Mondaine stop2go watch leather
Mondaine

Dive into the technical symphony

Understanding the technical symphony of the stop2go adds another layer to the experience. The STEM stop2Go, orchestrating the dance of time, is complemented by a 24-month life span, ensuring a long-lasting partnership. The security gasket and sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating are like the bodyguards, protecting this masterpiece from the elements.

In a world where sustainability is the new luxury, the stop2go wears its green credentials with pride. It’s assembled with up to 80% power from its own photovoltaic system, making it not just a watch but a nod to a greener future.

For those intrigued by this Mondaine watch, the brand offers the stop2go in two variants: the robust stainless steel version and a more eco-conscious vegan grape leather option. Each tells a unique story, yet both are bound by the same dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. The version with the stainless steel bracelet will set you back $695 while the vegan strap costs $685.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
This NORQAIN limited-edition watch design is inspired by an animal sanctuary in South Africa
The watch's design is reminiscent of King Dexter, a lion that has lived at the sanctuary since he was a cub
NORQAIN Wild One watch face

If you're on the lookout for a watch that's more than just a timepiece, something that tells a story, this limited-edition NORQAIN watch might just be your next obsession. Inspired by the wilds of South Africa and the noble cause of wildlife conservation, the NORQAIN Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition is more than just a watch; it's a statement piece.

Watches for men have a unique way of encapsulating history and sentiment, and this NORQAIN timepiece is no exception. It's not just another luxurious accessory; it's a tribute to the untamed beauty of the South African landscape and a symbol of hope for its majestic inhabitants.

Read more
The new Leica ZM 11 watch brings the Leica camera aesthetic to your wrist
Leica's new watch will be available next month, just in time for holiday shopping
Leica ZM 11 watch collection

Leica, known primarily for its iconic cameras, has ventured into the realm of watchmaking, bringing the same level of precision and aesthetic mastery to your wrist. The result? The all-new Leica ZM 11, a watch that seamlessly marries the Leica camera aesthetic with horological craftsmanship.

Leica, short for Leitz Camera, is a name that resonates with photographers and enthusiasts worldwide. Their cameras are legendary, capturing some of the most iconic moments in history.
Engineered excellence
The heart of the Leica ZM 11 is its Swiss automatic movement, the Leica Calibre LA-3001. Engineered in partnership with Chronode, the Swiss movement developer, this movement is a testament to precision. The ZM 11 boasts a remarkable accuracy of -4/+6, ensuring that timekeeping is as sharp as a Leica lens. And yes, that's a level of precision that photographers and watch enthusiasts can both appreciate.

Read more
The Grand Seiko watches lineup gets an update with a new must-see watch in its Elegance Collection
Time to buy a new watch? (We'll be here all week.)
Red Grand Seiko Elegance watch

Seiko has once again left the horology world in awe with its latest addition to the Grand Seiko watches lineup. If you thought you'd seen it all, think again. The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT SBGJ273 has arrived, and it's a masterpiece that marries craftsmanship and style in a way that only Grand Seiko can.

The SBGJ273 is a celebration of the vibrant red hues of autumn. "Yuka Momiji," a phenomenon that depicts the interaction of fall maple leaves on the lacquered hardwood floors of a traditional Japanese home, is the source of inspiration for Grand Seiko. It appears as though Grand Seiko has succeeded in encasing the spirit of autumn in a timepiece. The GMT hand, rendered in a rich golden hue, adds the final touch to the dial, completing the fall-inspired color palette.

Read more