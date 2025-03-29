Perrelet Turbine Chrono Neo: Swiss precision and aviation-inspired design converge

Table of Contents Table of Contents Engineering excellence meets striking aesthetics The mesmerizing turbine dial The ultimate in wearability

The Perrelet Turbine Chrono NEO is a mechanical marvel, blending state-of-the-art horology with dynamic, aviation-inspired design. This Swiss-made automatic chronograph is crafted for men who desire both precision and a statement piece on their wrists.

Engineering excellence meets striking aesthetics

One of the standout features of this model is the P-361 automatic caliber movement. The engine is built for exceptional accuracy at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz) and comes loaded with Incabloc shock protection and 42-hour power reserve to ensure reliability. Other notable features include chronograph functions (60-second and 60-minute counters), and a date display at 6 o’clock that provides functionality. Wearers can admire all the bells and whistles through the sapphire crystal case-back, showcasing a digital dance in perpetual motion.

The 42mm grade 2 titanium case is lightweight at only 98 grams but is remarkably durable, with the black DLC-treated titanium bezel equipped with a tachymetric scale that comes with an eye-catching grooved case middle and an engraved Perrelet logo for an understated touch of elegance. Boasting water resistance up to 50 meters, this is the perfect timepiece for men leading active lifestyles.

The mesmerizing turbine dial

The three-dimensional dial with Perrelet’s signature 12-blade turbine is the undisputed heavyweight feature of this model, with the complication rotating with every wrist movement to reveal sundial in vibrant shades of electric blue, grass green, and light gray. Luminescent markers and hands make legibility a breeze, and the chronograph’s central hand with Super-Luminova tip ensures precise time measurement.



The ultimate in wearability

Sophistication is the name of the game here and the Turbine Chrono NEO has it in abundance with its five-row titanium bracelet with butterfly clasp, complete with a matching rubber strap that features a quick-release system for any spur of the moment style changes. Currently available retail for $6,250, the versatile design makes this timepiece great for home, the office, or any weekend warriors.

The Turbine Chrono NEO continues its reputation as Perrelet’s mastery of mechanics and aesthetics, blending their phenomenal technical excellence with a singular design that makes for a definitive style statement.