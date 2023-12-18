 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Bell & Ross brings back its full sapphire watch – this time with a skull as the centerpiece

Only 25 watches will be sold

Sarah Veldman
By
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue
Bell & Ross

In the ever-evolving world of haute horlogerie, Bell & Ross watches stand as a beacon of innovation and timeless design, and in our opinion, it’s a highly underrated brand. Known for its bold approach to watches for men, they’ve once again pushed the boundaries with the introduction of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire in a mesmerizing Ice Blue variant.

In the horological realm, the marriage of timekeeping precision and avant-garde design has been a hallmark of Bell & Ross for over a decade. While their fascination with skull motifs dates back to 2009, the Cyber Skull collection emerged as a contemporary revelation in 2020. Now, in a bold stride into 2023, Bell & Ross unveils a captivating limited-edition iteration of this distinctive model. Departing from the norm, this latest creation reimagines the 2021 complete sapphire edition, introducing the world to the Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue. Within its transparent sapphire case, a striking pale blue metallic skull takes center stage, breathing new life into the enigmatic and divisive Cyber Skull series.

Recommended Videos

The aesthetic marvel: Ice Blue Sapphire Crystal

At the heart of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue lies a case crafted from sapphire crystal, a material revered for its hardness and transparency. The ice-blue hue adds a touch of ethereal beauty, making this timepiece a visual marvel. Measuring 43.50mm in length and 45mm in width, the case encapsulates the meticulous craftsmanship that Bell and Ross is renowned for.

Related

The beating heart of this horological masterpiece is the Calibre BR-CAL.209. This hand-wound mechanical movement, with a skeletonized rhodium-plated main plate and bridges, exemplifies Bell & Ross’s commitment to precision. With 21 jewels and a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, the movement not only ensures accurate timekeeping but also showcases the brand’s mastery of watchmaking technology. The Incabloc shock protection system guarantees durability, and the 48-hour power reserve ensures uninterrupted elegance on the wrist.

Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue
Bell & Ross

Dynamic design: Moving skull animation

Activated when wound by hand, the animated skull adds an element of playfulness to the watch. Positioned at 12 o’clock on the skeletonized faceted sapphire dial, the blue anodized steel skull becomes a dynamic focal point, combining aesthetics with a touch of rebellion.

The transparent silicone strap, paired with a faceted polished steel crown, complements the sapphire crystal case, ensuring both comfort and style. The transparent case back provides a captivating view of the intricate movements within, inviting enthusiasts to appreciate the craftsmanship from every angle. The blue anodized steel skull, delicately balanced at 12 o’clock, creates a harmonious visual impact that defines the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue’s identity.

Beyond conventional: A statement of individuality

Water-resistant up to 30 meters, this timepiece is not merely a watch; it’s an embodiment of individuality. The satin-polished steel pin buckle ensures a secure fit, completing the seamless integration of design and functionality. The BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue is a statement for the modern individual who seeks a timepiece that transcends the ordinary.

Priced at $115,000, the recently unveiled Bell and Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue enters the luxury watch arena, offering a unique perspective on opulence. Surprisingly, this variant comes at a marginally lower cost than its full sapphire predecessor from 2021. The distinguishing factor lies in the composition of the skull within the timepiece – a meticulous craft of PVD-finished brass rather than the sapphire material used in the earlier model.

Beyond material nuances, both renditions emerge as limited edition watches, with the Bell and Ross 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue boasting a more extensive production run of 25 units, a significant increase from the initial ten pieces created for the original full sapphire model.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
These limited-edition watches are made with actual pieces of the Berlin Wall
There's a quartz and an automatic version
Wind of Change watch on wrist

The masses remember many different moments in history as turning points in the path humans take. Some take us toward destruction, like the development of the atomic bomb, and others take us closer to serenity and peace, like the end of World War II. Some lead to others, some seem isolated, but all create lasting impacts on our collective memory and view of the world. The style and the fashion industry are not immune to those moments and will create garments and entire style trends from them. From WWII-inspired coats and boots to the lasting impact it has on men's watches with the best field watches and pilot watches.

One of the more recent events that shaped our world today was the end of the Cold War and the way the fall of the Berlin Wall signified a reunification of a Germany ripped apart for half a century. Many industries created their own interpretations of the time, from movies and books to politics and music. Wind of Change by The Scorpions became the anthem by which we celebrated the unification of Germany after years of post-war division. Now, Col & MacArthur offers the Wind of Change watch, which finds a way to remind us all of a time when we overcame division to become united once again.

Read more
You can now carry the moon on your wrist with one of these moon watches with actual moon dust
There are 3 different models in this watch collection
Yanko Design Moon Dust watch

Humans are nothing if not explorers, and watches have helped them do it from day one. From discovering the New World to diving into the depths of the seas, we have always reached for the unknown. One of the most triumphant discoveries of our world was reaching beyond it entirely, as we sent brave explorers into space and put a man on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission sparked imagination and wonder in the entire world as they watched Neil Armstrong drop from the lunar module ladder and utter his famous phrase, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Accompanying Armstrong, and almost every explorer across the globe, are some of the best and most durable men's watches on the planet.

Now, you can wear a watch that commemorates Armstrong's walk on the moon and the entirety of the Apollo missions, as Yanko Designs releases the Interstellar LUNAR1,622 watch. Not only is it a gorgeous piece of horological engineering, but it features multiple callouts and aspects that will make you want to reach for the stars and follow in the footsteps of the most famous explorers in history. Or at least talk about it at your next party when someone asks about the striking piece on your wrist.

Read more
Legendary outdoor brands Ball and Buck and Luminox combine for the ultimate field watch
This Luminox, Ball and Buck field watch collab is amazing
Luminox field watch on bag

Men are explorers and adventurers at heart. We like to discover the furthest reaches of the Earth, dive to the deepest depths of the oceans, and fly to the highest points. Of course, we can’t do any of that without the tools of the trade, and watches have become one of the best tools in any industry. Field watches have become the go-to for any land-bound explorer or any man thirsting for adventure. Ball and Buck has been a staple in men’s adventure for a decade and a half and has now collaborated with military and industry specialists Luminox to bring you a once-in-a-lifetime watch. Perfect for the outdoor and adventure enthusiasts.

Mark Bollman, Founder of Ball and Buck, commented on the collaboration: “As a company that’s synonymous with the rigors of special warfare deployments, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Luminox and to infuse Ball and Buck’s signature style into their performance platform. As a brand dedicated to only offering premium gear, this collaboration embodies all that we stand for - authenticity, durability, timeless style.”

Read more