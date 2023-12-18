Only 25 watches will be sold

In the ever-evolving world of haute horlogerie, Bell & Ross watches stand as a beacon of innovation and timeless design, and in our opinion, it’s a highly underrated brand. Known for its bold approach to watches for men, they’ve once again pushed the boundaries with the introduction of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire in a mesmerizing Ice Blue variant.

In the horological realm, the marriage of timekeeping precision and avant-garde design has been a hallmark of Bell & Ross for over a decade. While their fascination with skull motifs dates back to 2009, the Cyber Skull collection emerged as a contemporary revelation in 2020. Now, in a bold stride into 2023, Bell & Ross unveils a captivating limited-edition iteration of this distinctive model. Departing from the norm, this latest creation reimagines the 2021 complete sapphire edition, introducing the world to the Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue. Within its transparent sapphire case, a striking pale blue metallic skull takes center stage, breathing new life into the enigmatic and divisive Cyber Skull series.

Recommended Videos

The aesthetic marvel: Ice Blue Sapphire Crystal

At the heart of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue lies a case crafted from sapphire crystal, a material revered for its hardness and transparency. The ice-blue hue adds a touch of ethereal beauty, making this timepiece a visual marvel. Measuring 43.50mm in length and 45mm in width, the case encapsulates the meticulous craftsmanship that Bell and Ross is renowned for.

The beating heart of this horological masterpiece is the Calibre BR-CAL.209. This hand-wound mechanical movement, with a skeletonized rhodium-plated main plate and bridges, exemplifies Bell & Ross’s commitment to precision. With 21 jewels and a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, the movement not only ensures accurate timekeeping but also showcases the brand’s mastery of watchmaking technology. The Incabloc shock protection system guarantees durability, and the 48-hour power reserve ensures uninterrupted elegance on the wrist.

Dynamic design: Moving skull animation

Activated when wound by hand, the animated skull adds an element of playfulness to the watch. Positioned at 12 o’clock on the skeletonized faceted sapphire dial, the blue anodized steel skull becomes a dynamic focal point, combining aesthetics with a touch of rebellion.

The transparent silicone strap, paired with a faceted polished steel crown, complements the sapphire crystal case, ensuring both comfort and style. The transparent case back provides a captivating view of the intricate movements within, inviting enthusiasts to appreciate the craftsmanship from every angle. The blue anodized steel skull, delicately balanced at 12 o’clock, creates a harmonious visual impact that defines the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue’s identity.

Beyond conventional: A statement of individuality

Water-resistant up to 30 meters, this timepiece is not merely a watch; it’s an embodiment of individuality. The satin-polished steel pin buckle ensures a secure fit, completing the seamless integration of design and functionality. The BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue is a statement for the modern individual who seeks a timepiece that transcends the ordinary.

Priced at $115,000, the recently unveiled Bell and Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue enters the luxury watch arena, offering a unique perspective on opulence. Surprisingly, this variant comes at a marginally lower cost than its full sapphire predecessor from 2021. The distinguishing factor lies in the composition of the skull within the timepiece – a meticulous craft of PVD-finished brass rather than the sapphire material used in the earlier model.

Beyond material nuances, both renditions emerge as limited edition watches, with the Bell and Ross 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue boasting a more extensive production run of 25 units, a significant increase from the initial ten pieces created for the original full sapphire model.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations