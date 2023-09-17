 Skip to main content
Bell & Ross BR-03, its flagship watch, updated for first time in almost 2 decades

A classic design gets a much-deserved update

Sarah Veldman
By
BR 03 Military Ceramic watch Bell & Ross
Bell & Ross / Bell & Ross

In the realm of luxury watches, Bell & Ross holds a unique place. The brand is renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and innovative designs, which have consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. One of their most iconic watches, the Bell & Ross BR-03, recently underwent a significant update, marking a milestone in its nearly two-decade history.

Founded in 1992 by Bruno Belamich and Carlos A. Rosillo, Bell & Ross quickly gained recognition for its dedication to producing professional timepieces tailored to specific needs. Their watches are often inspired by aviation and military aesthetics, characterized by a perfect blend of form and function. Over the years, the Bell & Ross BR-03 has become a symbol of precision and reliability, earning its place among the finest luxury watches.

The timeless design of the BR 03

The Bell & Ross BR 03 has always been celebrated for its distinctive square case design, paying homage to cockpit instruments. Its robust and bold appearance sets it apart from traditional round watches, and the BR 03 has been a favorite among those who appreciate a timepiece that makes a statement. The signature square case, clear numerals, and luminescent hands make it not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly legible.

The evolution of the BR 03 Bell & Ross watch has brought significant enhancements to its design and operation. One notable change is the reduction in case size, transitioning from a 42mm case to a sleeker 41mm in the new BR 03 Automatic. This modification aligns with contemporary preferences for slightly smaller and more versatile timepieces while preserving the iconic square shape that characterizes Bell & Ross watches. Another significant improvement lies within the watch’s movement. While the previous model featured reliable automatic movement, the new version boasts a more refined and precise mechanism.

Black Matte BR 03 Bell & Ross watch
Bell & Ross / Bell & Ross

The Bell & Ross BR 03 comes in three colors

Powered by automatic movement, the BR 03 offers precise timekeeping while coming in an array of super sleek colors.

  1. Black Matte: The Matte Black variant of the BR 03 watch exudes a sense of stealth and sophistication. With a matte black case and matching dial, this version of the watch is often associated with a sleek and modern aesthetic. It’s a popular choice for those who appreciate a bold and understated look.
  2. Phantom: Similar to the Matte Black but with black numerals as well, this watch face exudes an air of mystery, giving off major Batman vibes.
  3. Military Ceramic: The Military Ceramic option features a green dial and strap reminiscent of military aesthetics. This color choice adds a touch of ruggedness and adventure to the watch, making it suitable for those who are drawn to outdoor activities and exploration.

Whether you’re a watch enthusiast or someone looking for a timepiece that blends utility and visual appeal, the BR 03 is a remarkable choice that combines contemporary design with a rich legacy of craftsmanship. What distinguishes the BR 03 is the unmistakable Bell & Ross DNA ingrained in every facet of its design. The rugged yet stylish exterior, legible dials, and robust build make it a preferred choice among individuals with a penchant for adventure. Whether you’re a globetrotter or an urban explorer, this watch is a reliable companion that ensures you’re punctual while exuding an air of unpredictability.

