Junghans Mega Futura reimagines the first radio-controlled watch with modern style

The future is here

Junghas Mega Futura
Junghas Mega Futura Junghans

Everything old is new again. More than 30 years ago, Junghans released the Mega 1, the first-ever radio-controlled watch in the world. Now, the company has released the Junghans Mega Futura, a modern interpretation of an iconic watch featuring clean cuts and an asymmetrical shape.

The watch has a storied history. Released in the 1990s, the Mega 1 was rolled out with an antenna—advanced technology that improved the watch’s precision. Frequencies would be sent from atomic clocks located in different cities to help set the time. And just like the first-ever model, this limited-edition model is equipped with advanced transmission capabilities for enhanced precision and accuracy. The transmission range of the first model was limited to a smaller area, but the Mega Futura has a wide range and can receive transmissions from North America, Asia, and Europe.

Other similarities between the two watches—most notably, the unique casing that spreads out to the left side—are present. Differences include a more minimalistic approach and several features that make the watch easy to use, such as a more prominent display and an easier-to-read face.

Junghas Mega Futura variants
Junghas Mega Futura variants Junghans

It’s worth noting that the timepiece is available in three different options. One has a casing with a metallic luster—stainless steel. The other variants have dark shades. While the second option stands out due to the gray casing, the third option comes with a black casing.

Other features include a sapphire crystal over the display, water resistance up to 5 bar, and an integrated leather strap with a stainless steel buckle.

The number will be capped at 80 pieces each. The price ranges from $500 to $700.

Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
