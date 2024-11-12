The Las Vegas collection returns with a limited edition jacket

Last year, the incredibly popular race syndicate Formula 1 debuted in Las Vegas. Seemingly reworking the entirety of the Vegas Strip, it created and ran an exhilarating race that saw Max Verstappen take the win and finish just under 90 minutes, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez coming in behind him only seconds away. While the race was the draw, countless brands showed up to provide race fans with various souvenirs. PacSun is returning this season, but the PacSun F1 Las Vegas Collection isn’t only great clothing; a limited edition garment accompanies it.

“After such a strong reception last year, we’re excited to bring Pacsun’s F1 collection back to Las Vegas,” said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. “As anticipation grows ahead of the second year of this fantastic Grand Prix, we cannot wait to offer fans more race-inspired apparel to connect them to the action.”

Featuring a legendary limited edition

The brand attended the Austin race with a 75-piece collection in October and expanded its connection to motorsports with this new addition. The exclusive 15-piece collection capitalizes on one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, happening in Las Vegas for the second year in a row. It features performance-driven race vests, sleek raincoats for men, and moto jackets and skirts for women.

Alongside their collection of graphic tees starting at $35, fleece priced at $60-$65, and outerwear ranging from $75-$150, the brand also showcases their limited-edition Jeff Hamilton Leather Racing Jacket. It is a unique and perfect draw to ensure the brand has another successful showing in Vegas.

