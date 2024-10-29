Cure the need for speed with PacSun

If you are new to the racing world, you may just be cutting your teeth into the awesomeness of Formula 1. It is easy to do since it has expanded recently into two new US cities, Miami and Vegas, with the latter completely reconfiguring the strip for last November’s race. However, Austin’s race occurred on October 20th, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz taking the two top spots for Team Ferrari. But there was another visitor there, PacSun. For the second straight year, the West Coast legend showed up with a collaborative collection combining the two giant brands—the second collaboration involving a little western this year for the brand.

“For this year’s launch, we’ve expanded the collection to offer something for everyone, making it possible for fans, including entire families, to show their passion for Formula 1 in style,” said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun. “By also providing early access to purchase the collection, we’re giving fans the chance to secure their favorite pieces ahead of race weekend. And by being on-site in Austin, we’re able to bring that excitement directly to them, merging the excitement of F1 and the spirit of Pacsun in one experience.”

Showing out in Austin

The brand showed up in Austin with a booth allowing customers to shop the new line. They were also treated to a tote bag and a photo moment, where they were able to immerse themselves in both the fashion of PacSun and the speed of Formula 1.

The limited-edition drop features 75 new styles and silhouettes in the men’s collection (along with 26 in the women’s and 19 in the kids), including denim pants, stylish vests, and signature trucker hats, along with t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, and jackets. The most significant statement piece is a flared jean with a wide-leg pant that channels Austin for a Western feel.

PacSun x Formula 1 Austin Men’s Collection