Aquaman's Aquatimer from IWC

In a departure from conventional partnerships, IWC joins forces with Warner Bros. Pictures, offering more than mere watches for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The collaboration introduces custom glowing red and blue prop watches crafted for the movie’s characters, enhancing the visual narrative on screen.

Expanding its creative horizon, IWC takes inspiration from the luminescent theme of these on-screen props. The result is the IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month watches, a subtle nod to the cinematic universe. Available in limited editions of 25 pieces that each cost a cool $57,600, these timepieces subtly incorporate the movie’s aesthetics for watch enthusiasts. It’s not merely a timekeeping device; it’s an invitation to explore the vibrant tones of Aquaman’s world — a manifestation of the artistry and storytelling seamlessly woven into craftsmanship.

Unveiling the power within

Taking cues from the depths of the ocean, the Aquatimer’s Ceratanium case exudes strength and style. With a diameter of 49 mm and a height of 19.4 mm, it’s a sturdy partner for the contemporary man who values both aesthetics as well as functionality. However, for those with smaller wrists, the substantial dimensions of the IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month may pose a challenge, positioning it outside the spectrum of practicality for everyday wear. The screw-in crown, a testament to IWC’s commitment to water resistance, complements the see-through sapphire glass back, providing a mesmerizing view into the heart of the timepiece.

Beneath the surface, the 89802 Calibre beats with IWC-manufactured precision. Automatic and self-winding, it boasts a 68-hour power reserve, ensuring the Aquatimer keeps ticking through days and nights. With a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz), 474 components, and 51 jewels, the movement is a symphony of mechanical mastery, reflecting IWC’s commitment to quality workmanship.

The IWC bracelet quick-change system ensures adaptability to any occasion. The flyback function and mechanical external/internal rotating bezel with SafeDive system cater to the adventurous spirit. Meanwhile, the perpetual calendar with large double-digit displays, hour and minute counters at 12 o’clock, small hacking seconds, and a chronograph function with hours, minutes, and seconds make it a horological tour de force.

A dive into the cinematic abyss

As we plunge into the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie’s depths, it’s evident how this collaboration draws inspiration from the film. The limited-edition Aquatimer comes in striking red and blue hues, mirroring the depths of the ocean and the superhero’s iconic costume. The Super-LumiNova hands, inner rotating bezel, and markers on the black dial pay homage to Aquaman’s nocturnal adventures, ensuring legibility even in the darkest depths.

It remains appealing to envision IWC transforming the prop watches adorned on the screen into men’s watches available for commercial purchase. However, it’s crucial to bear in mind that the brand holds a comprehensive and forward-thinking strategy for the Aquatimer.

The water resistance of the IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month stands at a practical 100 meters, sufficient for everyday scenarios. While this aligns with the previous Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar versions, it would be nice for IWC to embrace the Aquaman-themed essence fully and grant these models an impressively extravagant depth rating, capturing the true spirit of their inspiration.

