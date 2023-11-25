 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Everything we know about this Jason Momoa and Amber Heard DC movie

Amber Heard, Jason Momoa return for Aquaman 2

Blair Marnell
By
Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has famously broad shoulders, natural charisma, and a knack for action that helped carry 2018’s Aquaman movie to heights that no other DC film has reached. Even The Dark Knight couldn’t match Aquaman‘s $1.152 billion worldwide total. This Christmas, Momoa will have an even more monumental task as he tries to lift up not only his new sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but also all of superhero cinema. It’s been a very bad year for superhero flicks at the box office, with only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as success stories. Everything else, from The Flash to The Marvels were absolute flops that lost their respective studios a lot of money. And it’s not as if Aquaman 2 doesn’t have its own problems, with numerous reshoots and a clear demotion for the film’s leading lady, Amber Heard.

Patrick Wilson and Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Who’s starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

In addition to Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Amber Heard as his wife, Mera, the film features Patrick Wilson as Arthur’s half-brother, Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Arthur and Orm’s mother, Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Why does Amber Heard have so little screen time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Director James Wan has said that Heard’s reduced role is because he wanted the second movie to focus on the relationship between Arthur and Orm as they reluctantly team up against Black Manta. However, that doesn’t account for the way that Heard’s role in the movie has been largely absent from the trailers to date, save for a brief glimpse of Mera in jeopardy (pictured above). Between the first and second films, Arthur and Mera got married and had a child, but you’d hardly know that Heard was in this movie based on the publicity campaign.

Recommended Videos

Heard remains a controversial figure over her very public courtroom fight with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. However, the rumored reasons for Heard’s diminished part in this sequel indicate that the issue may have been the chemistry between Momoa and Heard. But we don’t have a definitive answer for that beyond hearsay from other people. Neither Heard nor Momoa has addressed her smaller role in the sequel.

Related

Is there a new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

There is, and it reveals a lot more about the story and why the stakes are so personal for Arthur. In one of the new scenes from the trailer, Arthur’s father, Tom Curry, is badly injured outside of their home in Maine. Tom also warns Arthur that Black Manta has kidnapped his son, Arthur Jr., which is also part of Manta’s revenge against Aquaman. If Black Manta can use Arthur Jr.’s royal blood to free several god-like creatures from captivity then all of Atlantis is in jeopardy. To stop that from happening, Arthur has to turn to Orm for help.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will swim into theaters on December 22.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
The Creator movie preview: This post-apocalyptic AI movie seems eerily on point right now
Humans vs AI... Hmm, that sounds familiar
The Creator movie still

With technology evolving rapidly, machines have taken prevalence in everyday human life more than ever before. Artificial intelligence (usually just referred to as AI) is expanding its reach to more sectors of society, from simple activities like copying faces and creating new art to more complex and alarming endeavors, such as replacing the need for humans to write our favorite TV shows and movies. This last part is one of the crutches of the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and Gareth Edwards' (the director of Rogue One) newest science fiction film ironically details some of the dangers of AI (a fact that didn't go unnoticed by The Creator's director, producer, and co-writer).

One of the best new movies of the fall, The Creator is a 20th Century Studios film that certainly understands a thing or two about the current technological landscape. Take a look for yourself!

Read more
What is ketamine therapy? Everything you need to know
Here's my firsthand account of the experience
Pink pills.

I took the two enormous pink pills and held them in my mouth, allowing them to dissolve and forcing myself not to swallow, as instructed by my guide. They had a terribly bitter, medicinal taste, but I waited for the prescribed seven minutes before spitting them out, then rinsing my mouth with water. Then I placed a shade over my eyes, laid back on the couch, and listened to the music piping through my headphones. Gradually, my body began to tingle and fall away, and soon, it felt as if I was moving through space.

This was the beginning stage of my experiment with ketamine therapy, which I was taking via the Mindbloom home program. It was a decidedly strange experience, and having gone through the entire program, I can see why using ketamine for depression has emerged as such a popular treatment option. It's completely unlike other forms of psychedelic therapy.

Read more
The first ‘Napoleon’ movie trailer teases everything you want in a Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix team up
Joaquin Phoenix takes over the world in the first 'Napoleon' trailer
napoleon movie trailer joaquin phoenix

A world conqueror is coming. The first trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon just dropped, and it features basically everything you might want from a Ridley Scott movie about Napoleon Bonaparte. There's Joaquin Phoenix wearing a series of period costumes and leading historic charges, plenty of horses, and Vanessa Kirby doing her best Lady MacBeth. The trailer suggests that the movie will give us a sweeping view of the French Revolution, which brought Napoleon to power, as well as his time as Emperor of the French Empire and his eventual downfall.

The movie, which comes from Apple and is being released in theaters on Nov. 22 and will hit Apple TV+ at a later date, has an official description that reads as follows: “Napoleon Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Read more