IWC dedicates its new Big Pilot Watch to beloved children’s classic Le Petit Prince

This isn't the first IWC, Le Petit Prince collaboration

Sarah Veldman
By
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince
IWC Schaffhausen

Luxury meets literature in a dazzling fusion as IWC unveils its latest masterpiece — the Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince. In a world where timepieces transcend their utilitarian purpose, IWC has once again raised the bar by crafting a horological ode to the timeless charm of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s Little Prince.

A closer look at the Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince

This limited-edition marvel boasts a 43 mm case housing a mesmerizing tourbillon — a horological ballet on your wrist. The design, a nod to the Little Prince’s interstellar adventures, is both sophisticated and whimsical. The blue dial, reminiscent of the night sky, is adorned with stars, paying homage to the celestial journeys of the beloved character. It’s not just a watch; it’s a narrative woven into every intricate detail.

In a celestial dance between time and literature, IWC Schaffhausen unveils the poetic masterpiece, the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince. Embracing the tradition of Pilot’s Watches paying tribute to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless tale, this limited edition of 300 timepieces is a symphony of craftsmanship and storytelling.

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince
IWC Schaffhausen

The elegance of Armor Gold

This 43 mm marvel boasts an 18-carat Armor Gold case, a testament to IWC’s commitment to pushing boundaries. This unique alloy, harder and more wear resistant than conventional gold, elevates the timepiece into the realms of horological artistry. The deep blue dial, adorned with a sunray finish, is a canvas that captures the essence of the Little Prince’s interstellar odyssey.

At the heart of this horological marvel beats the IWC-manufactured 82905 calibre, a powerhouse of precision. The flying minute tourbillon at 6 o’clock is not just a complication; it’s a visual symphony. The balletic rotation of the balance wheel within its cage not only captivates the eye but also enhances accuracy by defying the pull of gravity.

Rotor resonance with The Little Prince

The rotor, a work of art in itself, takes the form of The Little Prince standing on his asteroid. Crafted from solid 18-carat gold, it symbolizes the fusion of horology and literature. Through the transparent sapphire glass case back, watch enthusiasts can admire this charming detail — a nod to Saint-Exupéry’s enchanting novel.

In crafting the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince, IWC watches transcend the boundaries of timekeeping, offering a wearable work of art that echoes the magic of literature. As the Little Prince journeyed through seven planets, this timepiece invites wearers to embark on their own celestial adventures every time they glance at their wrists.

In the realm of men’s watches, IWC has consistently been a vanguard. The Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince is no exception. Tailored for those who appreciate not just timekeeping but the artistry of it, this timepiece encapsulates the essence of watches for men with discerning taste. It’s a statement, an accessory, and an heirloom all in one — a true embodiment of masculinity. The lineage of IWC pilot watches is legendary, and the Big Pilot Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince adds another illustrious chapter. The aviation-inspired design, coupled with the technical prowess of a tourbillon, makes it a quintessential pilot’s companion.

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince back
IWC Schaffhausen

The enigmatic fusion of luxury and literature

The Little Prince, a tale cherished across generations, finds a new canvas in the form of a wristwatch. IWC’s decision to dedicate this masterpiece to the iconic character is not just a marketing move — it’s a celebration of storytelling, imagination, and the enduring magic of literature. In a world often fixated on the present, this watch invites you to pause, reflect, and dream a little, just like the Little Prince himself.

