If you had all but given up on wearing sneakers this season as fall rolls through in earnest, we’re here to tell you: Not so fast, hold your horses, and get ready to do just the opposite. In fact, you can get your new favorite sneakers at a rather unlikely place: Hari Mari, famed for making high-quality leather sandals and flip-flops, now makes your new favorite pair of kicks, thanks to the Hari Mari Dos Santos LX Retro Runners.

After all, there’s still plenty of time (we hope) before snow threatens to overwhelm your footwear rotation, and for perfect seasonal style, it’s hard to go wrong with retro runner-style sneakers that feature loads of casually cool style for these more casual times. We’ve put these sneakers through their paces this season, and think you’ll get plenty of wear out of them yet.

In fact, the entire Hari Mari Fall 2020 line is probably worth your time and hard-earned cash (and is one of our new favorite men’s clothing brands), seeing as the brand worked with Greg Kelley to launch its new line of men’s boots. A former high school football star, Kelley is the subject of the docuseries Outcry, which follows his journey to rebuild his life after a wrongful conviction.

Hari Mari gives back to a number of causes, including efforts to fight cancer: One percent of all sales go toward child cancer care through the brand’s “Flops Fighting Cancer” program. It’s a fitting benefit that goes hand-in-hand with stylish footwear the whole way through, and who doesn’t love that? But back to the matter at hand: The Hari Mari Dos Santos LX Retro Runners are the ideal addition to your fall footwear rotation, and for plenty of good reasons (more on all of that in just a second below).

But again, if you’re skeptical about the viability of sneakers through the fall months, you needn’t worry, because Hari Mari has you covered. Step right up and find out why below.

Material

First things first: When searching for your new favorite pair of sneakers, there are quite a few ways you can go. We’re of the opinion that leather sneakers more naturally mimic the style potential of boots in the fall months, and so that’s one thing to love about these Hari Mari sneakers. The soft full-grain leather is supple, breaks in easily without showing too much wear off the bat, and is a natural fit in terms of the aesthetics and look of fall weather.

We went with the Wheat LX Runners for maximum seasonal style potential, but Navy and Forest (a cool army green colorway) are also up for grabs for just $120 apiece. The toe perforations are also a neat design touch. Two sets of laces (we kept the initial navy pair on the Wheat Runners) add even further style points: Think sporty but not over-the-top.

Fit and Style

A great-looking pair of sneakers made from supple leather is nothing without the right comfort built in. During these socially distanced times, we took these sneakers for a spin on evening walks through Brooklyn sidewalks and park strolls, and found the comfort and quality held up fine — in fact more than fine. The EVA-stacked midsole (EVA is a lightweight material that provides plenty of cushioning) was springy and comfortable, with nice rebound. To put it more simply: There was no uncomfortable break-in period, foot pain, or blisters that can sometimes be the case when breaking in new sneakers.

What’s more, the leather has been treated to repel moisture and water. While it’s not likely you’re going to want to wear sneakers out in a driving rainstorm (what are your rain boots for, after all?), these sneakers can handle a bit of a fall drizzle just fine. They ran true to size, and the low-profile retro runner style is a nice change of pace from fall boots. Wear these with faded dark denim and a casual crewneck sweatshirt to unlock your full seasonal style.

Value

Sneakers can get surprisingly expensive in a hurry, but it goes without saying that the Hari Mari Dos Santos LX Retro Runners really are a nice value for the price. $120 is more than agreeable for a high-quality pair of casual leather sneakers, at least in our book, and it’s all the better that they’re treated to repel water and look great at the same time. The rubber outsole should be durable while helping you stay light on your feet, and that’s about all you can ask for from sneakers during the fall months. Our final take: Add these casual-yet-stylish leather retro runners to your rotation, then prepare for the compliments to roll your way. Lace ’em up, folks.

