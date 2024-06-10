 Skip to main content
G-Shock finally gives some attention to ‘Air’ in its Master of G series

G-Shock releases GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300, inspired by airplane cockpits

G-Shock Gravitymaster colors
G-Shock

G-Shock is not known as a brand that makes watches for pilots, or anything aviation-inspired; those brands are usually Longines, IWC, or even Zenith. Generally, when you think of G-Shock, you probably imagine a mud-covered man running through the forest when it’s pouring rain, checking his watch as he splashes through puddles with a sweat-covered brow. However, the brand has surprised us all.

Following a brief break since the launch of the GR-B200 in August 2020, the GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 has been released this year. While G-Shock expanded the Master of G series last year, celebrating the land category with Mudman, Mudmaster, and Rangeman, we can finally take to the skies and move into the “Air” category with the newest release, screaming “up, up, and away” in the process. Not only is the GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 a celebration of aviation, but it draws serious inspiration from supersonic jets and modern aircraft with its sleek design. As aviation itself advances, so too must pilot watches and the new GRAVITYMASTER GRB-300 exemplifies this to a T.

G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300

G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300
G-Shock

A plane should be reliable and damn near indestructible if you’re the one riding it, so why shouldn’t watches that pay homage to aviation also feature these characteristics? The latest G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER uses carbon material similar to what you find in high-tech aircraft meaning it’s so lightweight that you’ll barely know you’re wearing it as you go about your activities. However, it’s still ridiculously strong, so it will protect the internal components of your watch.

In case you forgot that this new G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER is inspired by airplanes, the brand has put it right in your face on the dial. The striking black and white design features very large hands on the triple-layer dial, and both the hands and markers glow in the dark. Most importantly, this watch has a red-accented version to represent night lighting in airplane cockpits, and the blue-accented version represents the cockpit’s head-up display (HUD), which is what pilots see on their front window.

Technical specifications

While a dial that resembles an airplane cockpit is all well and good, you’re not in it for the fancy design (at least not completely.) So, what about those tech specs? The GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 is equipped with Quad Sensor technology and includes a compass, altimeter/barometer, thermometer, and step counter, meaning it’s not only ideal for the skies but for the land as well.

Of course, it is made for the sky, so it comes with a Mission Log Feature that records altitude data and GPS coordinates and has a Location Indicator that shows the direction and distance to a previously recorded point. This G-Shock watch includes a rotating indicator at 9 o’clock that displays the solar power charge and alarm status, and it comes with a second time zone subdial. Other features include a day and date display, stopwatch, countdown timer, and Super Illuminator LED light.

While it’s a mouthful to list out all the features, this is what G-Shock watches are known for so lots of bells and whistles are basically a given.

How much is it and where can you buy it?

G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300
G-Shock

The G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 comes in at $300, which for all the features and the 200 meter water resistance is a total steal. You can buy them on the official G-Shock website.

