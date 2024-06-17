Breitling gets sporty with Giannis Antetokounmpo collaboration

Breitling has just scored big time on the watch market court by partnering with basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, or “Greek Freak” as he’s come to be known. The Breitling ambassador and the brand itself have created two new Chronomat models that will be available to the public, as well as an exclusive watch designed solely for the NBA star (because why not?)

Despite his towering frame, which measures almost 7 feet tall, Antetokounmpo was heard at a Breitling event talking about what his dream watch would be, and it wasn’t all that big. He settled on a 41mm stainless steel piece with an icy-blue dial. However, his recent collaboration with the Swiss watchmaker looks quite different. Perhaps they deemed it necessary to appeal to a wider audience, though icy-blue dials are nothing to scoff at.

Recommended Videos

Breitling Giannis Antetokounmpo Chronomats

Breitling Chronomat GMT

The first of these, the 40mm steel Chronomat GMT, follows the standard Breitling design, with 11.77mm thickness and a 47.7mm lug-to-lug profile. It’s similar to the main collection, including sapphire crystal, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown at 3 o’clock, and 200-meter water resistance. As for aesthetics, which is really what we all look at when it comes to these collaborations, Antetokounmpo’s signature can be seen on the solid screw-down caseback. Naturally, as Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, the dial of this watch is bright green with a yellow GMT hand.

Breitling Chronomat B01 chronograph

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second collaboration watch with Breitling is the Chronomat B01 42 in 18k red gold. It measures slightly bigger at 42mm in diameter and 15.1mm thick and comes with a green rubber Rouleaux strap or a matching red gold bracelet. Like the Breitling Chronomat GMT, this chronograph has the same sapphire crystal, unidirectional rotating bezel, and 200 meters of water resistance, but it takes things up a notch with a display caseback in which you can see the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 movement and a gold rotor.

This Chronomat also features the same bright green dial, but to set it apart from its partner, the tachymeter is black around the perimeter, and the three sub-dials are also black, giving the entire face a more complicated feel compared to the Chronomat GMT. In an homage to Antetokounmpo’s basketball roots, a small golden basketball is featured on the minute totalizer, a nice touch that would most likely only be noticeable to its owner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exclusive watch

Making sure they honor their ambassador, Breitling created an exclusive Chronomat B01 made only for the basketball player himself with its own unique dial and look. It showcases Arabic numerals, a white inner bezel, and white chronograph counters that all stick out amongst the vibrant green dial. This model shares the same 42mm red gold case and matching Rouleaux bracelet that is available to the public, as well as the Caliber B01 movement. The differences are simply in aesthetics, which are certainly fit for one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ top basketball players.

How much are the new Giannis Antetokounmpo chronomats?

The Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 is limited to 1,750 pieces priced at $6,150 while the Breitling Chronomat B01 42 is $23,000 with a rubber strap and $42,500 with a red gold bracelet; these are limited to just 250 pieces. Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s watch is obviously not available to the public, but we sure can admire it from afar as he dribbles down the basketball court. For more information, you can visit the official Breitling website.

Editors' Recommendations