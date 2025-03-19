 Skip to main content
Chronoswiss Pulse One: A modern take in two gorgeous colors

Chronoswiss dips its toes into the sports style

By
Since its beginnings in the early 1980s, Chronoswiss has been known for its regulator display — and that holds true for its most recent release, the Chronoswiss Pulse One. Featuring a 41 mm titanium casing, the Pulse One is a full titanium regulator that was rolled out in two different colors—beige and blue. Both draw inspiration from different earth elements.

While watches from the previous generations had a strap, the new Chronoswiss timepieces are equipped with a titanium bracelet. But, the brand also preserved the signature design, so this new watch still retains the coin-like bezel.

At 3 o’clock, an onion crown blends perfectly with the dial and gives the watch that Chronoswiss signature look. Multiple elements, from the bracelet to the bezel, have a shiny finish that reflects light stylishly and makes the front face look more interesting.

According to Chronoswiss, the model is “the first of its kind, the birth of a new family, and a revolution in Modern Mechanical watchmaking.”

While this new model has a modern design, it still preserves the brand’s heritage with a unique dial design featuring three hands.

The hand at the top-most section indicates the hours, while the one at the lower half shows the minutes. The watch is also driven by the Caliber C.6001, a powerful in-house movement capable of powering it for 55 hours.

As a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 100 pieces, and each will retail at $13,300.

