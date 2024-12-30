The Chronoswiss Delphis Firestarter: A limited edition that dazzles in red

If Santa were a watch enthusiast, he’d definitely love the red hues on the Chronoswiss Delphis Firestarter. It looks like something he’d wear with his red suit while delivering Christmas presents.

The new Chronoswiss watch comes with a beautiful and conspicuous red dial, highlighted by a guilloché pattern engraved on 18k white gold. Unlike other watches in the market, this model features a unique casing, manufactured from titanium. It has a drum-like shape, just like other Chronoswiss watches.

Thanks to the high-quality composite material, the casing complements other elements with its red accents. While the color might be easily mistaken for a coating, it is a blend of two different materials. Instead of using other materials while creating the casing, Chronoswiss opted for a well-polished red composite shell with a shiny appearance. All this was achieved through an industrial bonding process.

In terms of performance, the upper section of the dial has a semi-circular subdial for tracking time in minutes. At the heart of the watch, there’s a caliber C. 6004, which delivers a 55-hour power reserve.

Chronoswiss has always been quite popular for its remarkable and stylish timepieces. In 2023, the brand captured everyone’s attention with the Delphis collection, which created a smooth balance between elegance and horology. Chronographs with strong colors can leave a long-lasting impression—the Chronoswiss Delphis Firestarter is the latest addition to the Delphis collection and has the same attributes.

Designed to match other elements featured on the watch, the rubber strap is characterized by a red hue that blends with other components.

As a limited edition timepiece, only 50 pieces have been rolled out into the market, and each costs $43,578.

