Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Super Bowl LVIII Edition

Breitling, the renowned Swiss watchmaker synonymous with precision engineering and timeless luxury, has once again captured the attention of horology enthusiasts with the release of its latest watch. Just in time for the excitement surrounding Super Bowl LVIII, Breitling unveiled the limited-edition Chronomat B01 42.

In the United States, Breitling stands out as a perennial favorite. Despite its Swiss origins, this brand has cultivated a strong presence in the American market, often crafting exclusive models for its stateside clientele. Now, as anticipation mounts for Super Bowl LVIII, Breitling unveils a special tribute to America’s premier sporting event and its enduring partnership with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

The Breitling Chronomat B01 42

Breitling watches have long been revered for their exceptional quality, innovative design, and unwavering commitment to performance. With each new release, Breitling continues to set the standard for luxury watches for men, captivating collectors and connoisseurs alike. The Chronomat B01 42 is no exception, boasting an impressive array of technical specifications.

Technical specifications

The Chronomat B01 42 is powered by the Breitling 01 caliber, a self-winding mechanical movement renowned for its reliability. With a power reserve of approximately 70 hours, this exceptional movement ensures that the Chronomat B01 42 remains as accurate as it is stylish, even during extended periods of wear. Additionally, the watch features a chronograph function capable of measuring 1/4th of a second, 30 minutes, and 12 hours, making it the perfect companion for timing any sporting event, including the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII.

Crafted from exquisite 18k red gold, the case of the Chronomat B01 42 exudes luxury from every angle, while its screw-locked crown and unidirectional bezel ensure water resistance up to 200 meters (660 feet), adding a touch of versatility to its undeniable sophistication. The cambered sapphire crystal, glare-proofed on both sides, further enhances the watch’s durability and legibility, ensuring that its beauty endures for generations to come.

The Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Super Bowl LVIII Edition comes with a choice between the iconic Rouleaux bracelet crafted in luxurious 18k red gold or a sleek black rubber strap to suit your style.

Where to buy the Chronomat B01 42

For those eager to add the limited-edition Chronomat B01 42 to their collection of watches for men, time is of the essence. With its exclusive release timed to coincide with Super Bowl LVIII, demand for this exceptional timepiece is sure to be high. Fortunately, enthusiasts can secure their own Chronomat B01 42 through authorized Breitling retailers or via the brand’s official website. This watch comes with a price tag of $24,000 with the black rubber strap, or $42,000 for the 18k red gold Rouleaux bracelet.

Limited to just 58 exquisite examples, this exclusive timepiece not only commemorates the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl but also supports a noble cause. With each sale of the Chronomat B01 42 Super Bowl LVIII Edition, proceeds will be directed toward the Boomer Esiason Foundation, dedicated to advancing the fight against cystic fibrosis.

