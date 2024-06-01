 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

IWC debuts Ceralume technology that glows in the dark (and it’s seriously cool)

IWC debuts Ceralume technology that glows in the dark

By
IWC Ceralume technology
IWC

IWC recently revealed “Ceralume,” a luminous ceramic technology (hence the name that sounds like a celebrity couple mashup) and the inaugural watch that wears it. The Ceralume IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 is the brand’s first entirely luminescent ceramic watch, combining the scratch resistance of the material with a glow-in-the-dark luminous effect. Like a watch straight out of Ghostbusters, the case, dial, and strap all illuminate, adding to the otherworldly look. It’s got us feeling all kinds of early-aughts nostalgia for those plastic stars that we used to stick on our roof, though this new technology won’t do any damage to your wall paint.

What is Super-LumiNova, and how does IWC use it?

IWC Ceralume technology Pilot's watch
IWC

For several years, luminescent material has played a crucial role in watchmaking, though that’s putting it lightly. That’s exemplified in just about every new watch introduction these days, with almost every single one featuring a “Super-LumiNova” dial. Super-LumiNova itself was created by Swiss firm RC Tritec, and according to IWC, it’s an advanced ceramic material that accumulates light energy from natural and artificial sources, holds it temporarily, and then releases it as illumination. This process can be repeated over and over again without the material losing its ability to store light. IWC debuted the first watch to feature a black zirconium oxide ceramic case in 1986, followed by a brown silicon nitride and a black boron carbide, known for being exceptionally hard. Thus, ceramic cases have become a fundamental part of IWC.

Recommended Videos

How was Ceralume technology created?

Lewis Hamilton wearing IWC Ceralume technology Pilot's watch
IWC

So, how exactly was this Ceralume technology created? IWC’s XPL engineering division made Ceralume by blending ceramic powder with Super-LumiNova pigments, with tests showing the case could glow for 24 hours in the dark. While white ceramic cases typically involve combining zirconium oxide with other metallic oxides, IWC integrated Super-LumiNova pigments into this to create the Ceralume.

Related

A challenge IWC had in blending the materials was that the different particle sizes clumped together, so, they used a ball milling process in which they ground together the powders with a ball before heating them at high temperatures to form the case. IWC claims it’s the first watch to feature this fully luminous ceramic case, and we certainly believe them.

The Ceralume IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 is not commercially available

We should note that this watch is a prototype, so it’s unfortunately not available for commercial sale at the moment. However, IWC has indicated that Ceralume will be a key element in upcoming products, so be on the lookout for that. However, it was seen on Lewis Hamilton in Monaco during the Grand Prix. Ah, yes, the rich and famous get so many perks. This new Pilot’s chronograph is inspired by the Top Gun Lake Tahoe model, which, in our opinion, is one of IWC’s most aesthetically pleasing watches.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Men’s blue watches are a timeless classic: Our top picks from IWC, Audemars Piguet, Seiko, and more
Men's blue watches are trending: Here's our top picks
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar blue ceramic

When it comes to men's blue watches, the allure of the color continues to captivate aficionados and connoisseurs alike. As we embark on a journey through these timepieces, blue emerges as a dominant force, adorning the wrists of discerning gentlemen with sophistication and panache.

From the sun-kissed shores of Switzerland to the bustling metropolises of Japan, esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, Audemars Piguet, and Seiko unveil their finest creations, each bearing the hallmark of excellence in watches for men. Omega, celebrated for its timeless allure and technical mastery, presents a tantalizing dilemma amidst the array of men's blue watches within the revered Seamaster collection, steeped in maritime heritage and forever associated with the legendary James Bond. Meanwhile, IWC Schaffhausen leaves us drooling with a blue version of the Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar.

Read more
Tissot introduces 4 incredible new chronograph watches to its lineup
Tissot revives the PR 516 with a lineup of 4 new chronographs
Tissot PR516 on model in red car

Originating in 1965, the Tissot PR 516 is a testament to the brand's enduring legacy. Originally labeled as "Particularly Robust," this Tissot watch initially nestled into the Seastar lineup, boasting water-resistant capabilities and a versatile design.

Fast forward to the present day, and Tissot pays homage to this legendary heritage with the unveiling of four captivating renditions inspired by the original PR 516. Embracing the spirit of the past while embracing the technology of today, Tissot presents three quartz versions and one hand-wound execution of the PR516 chronograph. Each variation exudes its own unique charm, offering fans a diverse range of options to suit their individual preferences and lifestyles.

Read more
OMEGA adds 20 new watch models made from Muonionalusta meteorite to its Constellation collection
20 new Omega watches have been added to the Constellation Collection
Omega Constellation Collection watch face

Omega has long been regarded as a leader in the luxury watch industry because of its exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and classic appeal. With the release of 20 new models in its Constellation Collection, Omega once again proves why it remains at the forefront of horological excellence. What sets these timepieces apart is their unique dials, crafted from the otherworldly Muonionalusta meteorite, making each watch a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The OMEGA Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials
The Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials represents a fusion of celestial inspiration and terrestrial craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1952, the Constellation collection stands as a testament to Omega's enduring legacy, second only in longevity to the iconic Seamaster series. Embracing a cosmic connection, the Muonionalusta meteorite, a relic from the depths of space, graces these timepieces, its age surpassing 4.5 billion years, making it one of Earth's oldest meteorites. This rare material, characterized by its distinct Widmanstätten patterns, lends an ethereal beauty to the timepieces, ensuring that no two dials are alike.
Technical specifications
Diversifying its offerings, Omega presents the new Constellation models in an array of case sizes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. From the delicate 25mm and 28mm variations adorned with pavé diamond bezels and indices to the bold 41mm iteration, each watch exudes its own distinct charm. The smaller sizes, meticulously crafted, boast a spectrum of builds and color treatments, ranging from resilient stainless steel to opulent 18k yellow gold and the exclusive 18k Sedna Gold. As an homage to Omega's enduring legacy in space exploration, Constellation Observatory medallions grace the casebacks of the smaller-sized watches, serving as a reminder of the collection's celestial inspiration and storied history.

Read more