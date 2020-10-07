The Best Wallets for Men in Fall 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Similar to the briefcase, a man’s wallet is more than a functional piece to hold your essentials — it’s also an accessory that allows every man to add their personal style into their everyday look.

Whether or not you have your life together, your wallet always should be. When you pull out your wallet on a date or when making a big purchase, it should be a reassuring confidence boost. No more tattered wallet that you’ve had for who knows how long with stray dollars falling out of it.

When on the search for a new wallet, there are a few things every man should take into consideration. Whether you need a wallet that helps with organization, is lightweight to slip into your pocket, or will help ease your anxiety with RIFD protection, there’s a wallet out there to fit your lifestyle.

We rounded up some of our favorite wallets on the market for every man out there.

Best Overall: VaultSkin Manhattan Card Wallet

The Vaultskin wallet has the best of all worlds. It’s slim and bi-fold for easy management, and it has RIFD protection to offer high-level security to your personal items.

Best Slim Wallet: Bellroy Micro Sleeve

If you only have one or two cards and you’re not big on cash, this is the wallet for you. Eliminating the bulkiness of traditional wallets, the micro sleeve only provides what you need for as a hassle-free option.

Best Minimalist Wallet: Airo Collective Stealth Wallet | Razor

Even when full, the Airo Collective wallet maintains a slim and minimal size for easy carrying. It’s able to hold up to eight cards, and this wallet doesn’t sacrifice any space for size.

Best Bifold Wallet: Acne Studios Bifold Cardholder

This bifold wallet provides multiple compartments for easy money management and organization to eliminate having a sloppy wallet.

Best RIFD-Protected Wallet: Andar The Ambassador Wallet

If you’re looking for the highest grade security for your personal items, look no further than this RIFD wallet. Protecting you beyond hackers, The Ambassador is also water- and stain-resistant for those of us who tend to be a little clumsy.

Best Travel Wallet: Samsonite Travel Wallet

When looking for the best travel wallet, Samsonite is the go-to brand. Designed to hold your cards and bills alongside your passport, this wallet helps eliminate the additional passport holder for the guy who’s always on the go.

Other Wallets We Love

Loewe Puzzle Plain Cardholder in Classic Calfskin

Loewe makes a big statement while keeping a minimal and signature design with the new puzzle cardholder. Following its iconic pattern, this cardholder is sure to give off the right first impression.

Fjallraven Passport Wallet

If you plan on traveling as much as possible, The Fjallraven is a must for those backpacking trips across Europe and beyond.

Maison de Sabre Bifold Wallet

The Maison de Sabre offers a super-sleek silhouette with pebbled leather to add refined texture to the average bi-fold wallet. For an added sense of style, you can get a complimentary monogram when you order!

