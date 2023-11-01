 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The ultimate EDC upgrade: Trade in your bifold wallet for these minimalist men’s wallets

Ditch the billfold and simplify your life with these easy to use wallets

Mark McKee
By

Savage Gentleman Gambler's wallet

Your life has been infinitely simplified by technology. Electronic banking has made it easier to purchase goods and services without needing to carry along big stacks of cash in your pocket. The development of smartphones has enabled us to possess pictures of our loved ones everywhere we go, and coupons and gift cards can now be accessed in the form of barcodes on websites and apps. These developments also made the traditional bi-fold or tri-fold wallets obsolete, changing the way we accessorize. We no longer needed to carry cash, photos, and gift cards with us. Instead, we simply need to carry an ID and a debit and/or credit card. Luckily for us, the EDC world now features minimalist wallets.

Men’s wallets are now changing with time, and we carry slim and simple wallets that carry 2-5 cards and our driver’s license so that we always have what we need and never have to be burdened with the big wallet problem. Another massive benefit to this style of wallet is that they are designed for the front pocket, making them harder to steal and better for your posture. Do you remember sitting on a massive wallet on one side of your body? Never again. Like all industries, the everyday carry minimalist wallets are all over the place, so we have rounded up our favorites.

Groove Life Wallet on table
Groove Life

Groove Life Groove Wallet

Adventurer Peter Goodwin has always been a fan of wide open spaces, stunning views, rugged terrain, and rugged people. Having spent much of his life in the Alaskan wilderness, he knew he needed gear that was as tough and as easy to use as he could find, or he would suffer in the wild. From that passion, Groove Life was born. From belts and rings to wallets, they provide some of the best gear out there.

Recommended Videos

The Groove Life wallet has a slim profile with a detachable money clip and RFID-blocking technology. It can hold up to six cards you can access by a simple slide of the thumb, and they fan upwards. You can also elect to get a Groove Wallet Go, a low-profile leather sleeve holding three more cards.

Satchel & Page Card Wallet
Satchel & Page

Satchel & Page Card Wallet

Satchel & Page is built on tradition and inspiration. While they make some of the most modern leather goods on the market today, they built the business around a love for their grandfather’s WWII leather map case. They focus on heirloom quality, so you always know you are going to get the best, whether you are buying a weekender bag for that short-stay vacation or a leather wallet to upgrade your old one.

Related

As close as you can get to the traditional leather bi-fold wallet, this piece of soft leather will take the place of your old wallet and feel better in the pocket the moment you slide it in. There are four pockets, two on either side of the opened wallet, for a capacity that handles up to eight cards. This is about as simple and basic as you can get, but the quality is anything but.

Ridge Wallet in leather valet
Ridge Wallet

Ridge Wallet

Ridge has jumped into the everyday carry community with the goal of using only the best materials to create products that last a lifetime (and then a few more lifetimes once you hand them down). From air tags and emergency pens to keychains and even watches, Ridge has focused on simplifying your life for years.

The Ridge wallet is built to stand up to whatever you are tough enough to face. It is one of the slimmest wallets on the market and is scratch-resistant to keep it looking great. With the ability to hold up to 12 cards, the Ridge Wallet is a minimalist wallet that allows you to limit what you are wearing without being limited.

Lifetime Leather Co Field Notes Wallet
Lifetime Leather Co

Lifetime Leather Field Notes Wallet

When founder Ty Bowman was left unable to walk for three years following a tragic ziplining accident, he searched for a way to pass the time. In his search, he came up with the question of how he could leave his mark and provide Christmas gifts for his family. He ended up salvaging the leather from an old discarded couch and made wallets, purses, and passport holders. When his family and friends loved his work, he knew he found what he was looking for.

One of their bestselling items is one of our favorite picks in this list simply because it is a different kind of tool for a different kind of man. Bowman didn’t stop at creating something that can hold your cards and cash. Instead, he developed something that carries a pen and a pad of paper. One of the philosophies behind EDC is to always be prepared. While sometimes it may seem antiquated, you should never be without a paper and pen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Upgrade your style: These are the best men’s clothing stores on the internet
You can find everything you need to keep your wardrobe fresh from these online retailers
Man in brown suit

Let's face it, shopping is the last thing on most men's minds, even if we need something. While there are some things we will brave the traffic, parking, and crowds for, clothing is rarely one of those things. No matter how badly we need a new pair of jeans, a new pair of shoes, a suit, or underwear, going to a mall is near the top of the list of things most of us don't want to do to spend a weekend. Luckily for us, there are dozens and dozens of retailers that have developed online stores, and in some cases moved their operations completely online.

Just because there are dozens of options, doesn't mean they are all the same. Some online retailers rise above the rest, making them the best clothing stores for men.

Read more
The 7 best wallets for men: Our top picks
Best wallets for men: Picks worth their weight in gold in 2023
best wallets for men man taking 5 from wallet

Similar to the briefcase, a the best wallets for men are more than a functional pieces to hold one's essentials. A wallet is also an accessory that allows every man to add their personal style to their everyday look. By choosing the right wallet, you will consistently appear as a well-organized man whether or not you have your life together. For one thing, you'll get a reassuring confidence boost when you pull it out from your pants, and you don't have stray dollars falling out.
When on the search for a new wallet, there are a few things every man should take into consideration. Whether you need a wallet that helps with organization, need it to be lightweight to slip into your pocket, or prefer something with RFID protection, there's a wallet brand out there to fit your lifestyle. We rounded up some of the best wallets for men on the market for every man out there.

A gentleman's guide to choosing the right wallet
As you'll see from the below recommendations, there are tons of options on the market, and you only need one wallet. Before pulling out your current wallet to splurge on a new one, consider these factors.

Read more
Step up your shoe game with the best Oxford shoes for men
The best Oxford shoes for men to lace up in
Oxford dress shoes and a belt

"Oxfords, not brogues." Thanks to The Kingsman, we now know that if you want to look your best at all times, you should always pick up a pair of Oxford dress shoes.

What makes these classics of menswear unique is the closed lacing system. Where derby shoes feature an open lacing system and the flaps can be pulled wider from the vamp (top of the shoes), Oxfords have theirs sewn to the vamp and come to a V at the bottom. The best Oxford shoes for men are a combination of comfort and quality, a mixture that is often hard to come by. But we have put together a carefully curated list for you to choose from, ensuring you always look just as good as the best Kingsman.

Read more