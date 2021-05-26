The 9 Best Straw Hats to Keep You Looking Classy

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A crisp, well-fitting straw hat is the ultimate summer flex. Think about it. They’re cool temperature-wise — they let your hair breathe and offer excellent shade — and they’re also cool in the sense of style for your head. Everyone from your favorite movie stars to mobsters has a nice go-to straw hat when the warm weather hits.

Maybe you like to don a straw hat on your beach vacation? Or while drinking your morning espresso? Afternoon cigar, you say? Whatever the scene may be, there’s a silhouette for every type of guy — even cowboys. Make sure to get your best straw hat before it gets too hot.

Best Straw Hat Overall: Two Roads Amalfi Straw Hat

From the boat to the backyard barbeque — and even to the next music festival — the Almafi hat looks great in all environments. It’s made with tight, handwoven straw and sports a fine cognac leather strand. Two Roads also has a handy size guide for those first-time buyers.

Best Design: Brixton Jo Rancher Straw Hat

Brixton weaved together this hat with fine Tapilla straw and a grosgrain band to make this unique black hat come together. Put this on before any adventure to ensure everything stays cool, calm, and collected.

Best Designer Brand: Saint Laurent Beige Straw Honolulu Hat

We love this YSL Honolulu hat because (one) you won’t find another silhouette like this out there, and (two) it will stay fresh and hold shape over time. Add this to your wardrobe if you want to elevate your summer style for years to come.

Best Panama Hat: Tommy Bahama Panama Straw Outback Hat

If you wear them right, a Panama hat will always add a fresh dose of sprezzatura to your overall look. You can wear a Panama effortlessly with a nice linen suit or a camp collar shirt to combat the hot sun while also looking stylish. And here’s this Tommy Bahama Panama, right on queue for arrival.

Best for the Rodeo: ARIAT Sisal Hat

ARIAT makes out-of-this-world cowboy boots and accountable workwear apparel. The Sisal is the best straw cowboy out there, so if it’s your first time at the rodeo we recommend wearing this — you’ll save yourself from sticking out like a sore thumb.

Best for the Beach: Quiksilver Pierside Lifeguard Beach Sun Straw Hat

When your talking swim and beachwear, Quiksilver is always a name that’ll get brought up. Wide-brimmed, a lined headband to wick away sweat, and an adjustable chin strap, this has classic beach day hat written all over it.

Three More Great Straw Hats

Nordstrom Straw Baseball Cap

Looking for some other variety of hats? For those who like ball caps, here’s a great pick that doesn’t veer away from the pack. And if you’re growing your hair out, this cap will control your flow while offering the same breathability as every other straw hat.

Stetson Limestone Straw Hat

If you don’t have a Stetson in your wardrobe, now is the time to make it happen. This Limestone hat is tightly woven with shantung straw and features a 3-inch brim, as well as a leather band. We liken this to be the warm weather equivalent to an Indiana Jones fedora.

Sunday Afternoons Islander Hat

Sunday Afternoons makes a fedora hat that really plays up the island vibes. Made with fine Tripilla straw and featuring an adjustable chin strap, a 3-inch brim, an UPF 50+ sun rating, you’ve got everything you need here and more for your getaways.

