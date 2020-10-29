10 Best Hats Under $40 for Men on Amazon

Hats are an accessory that people typically feel very strongly about. You’re either a hat person or you’re not. If you’re not into hats, that’s okay. But there are so many reasons to love hats. They hide bed head and vanishing hairlines, keep you warm in the winter, protect your face from the sun, and can also hide your identity when paired with a mask and glasses.

From beanies to baseball caps, shop the coolest and most stylish hats on Amazon Fashion:

Lisianthus Belt Buckle Wide Brim Panama Hat

Take your fashion game from drab to fab with this stylish Panama hat. This high quality hat has adjustable strings in the inside to accommodate the biggest and smallest heads.

Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat A18

Say hello to your new bff. This rib-knit beanie is soft and will keep you warm all winter long. It doesn’t hurt that when you put it on you instantly look like you know what to do with your hands. Plus it comes in 21 colors so there’s a style for everyone.

Quiksilver Men’s Bushmaster Sun Protection Floppy Bucket Hat

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you need to stop protecting yourself from the sun. This wide brim bucket hat is perfect for the adventurer who loves all outdoor activities, all year long. Plus, the adjustable chin strap will ensure you don’t lose your hat when a gust of wind tries to sweep you over the edge on your hike.

Champion Men’s Adjustable Cap

Up your street style game. You really can’t go wrong with a white baseball cap, and this Champion one is simple, yet still really cool.

Ushanka Men’s Winter Hat with Ear Flaps and Protective Face Masks

Stay warm and protected this winter. This color definitely isn’t for everyone, but before you keep scrolling it also comes in 10+ basic colors. Even if we weren’t required to wear face coverings in public, we would still love this hat for saving our nose and cheeks from frostbite. Did we mention it’s waterproof, windproof, and the neon color will ensure you’re visible for miles, practically making you indestructible against the snow.

Burton All Day Long Beanie



This might be our favorite hat out there. It’s machine washable and lightweight but still keeps your ears and head warm. Perfect for dressier occasions, the navy color matches almost everything in your wardrobe and you can easily tuck it into your pocket when you arrive at your destination.

AUNG CROWN Rose Embroidered Dad Hat

This hat might be a little bit Alexis, or Jocelyn, but we love it for men, too. You’ll look like you took a trip to Rose Apothecary for some swag, when really you just rolled out of bed and needed a fun hat to jazz up a basic outfit.

MISSHALO Bluetooth Knit Beanie for Men

Never worry about leaving home without your headphones ever again. This beanie with built-in Bluetooth allows you to play music and calls without having to compromise your warmth. The headphones are easy to remove so you can machine wash the hat if it gets dirty.

Brixton Men’s Oath Iii Medium Profile Adjustable Snapback Hat

Take your hat game to the next level with this stylish wide brim hat. It looks more polished than a baseball cap, so it’s acceptable to wear for a night out or a casual dinner date.

Home Prefer Men’s Thick Knit Beanie Cap with Visor

If you love a beanie but also want to provide a little more coverage for your face, this hat is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Perfect for winter sports and activities.

