Beach Gear For Men: What to Wear, Read, and Carry to the Shore

It’s imperative that you pack up for the beach the right way – yes, that’s right. Imperative.

There are absolutely some areas where you need upgrades in terms of stylish beach gear, and specifically, the gear to bring with you. From an upgraded tank top to new swim trunks to a surprisingly engaging and nuanced beach read, every detail deserves your time and consideration this summer. 

There are only so many beach trips left, after all. Get out there in style.

Onia Charles 7″ Micro Stripe Swim Trunks
Onia Charles Swim Trunks

These swim trunks from Onia are all about cool, continental style. Subtle stripes separate these stylish swim trunks from the rest of the pack along with a tailored fit that shores things up significantly in a sea of baggy boardshorts. 

Sunski Dipseas Sunglasses
Sunski Dipseas Sunglasses

Surprisingly affordable and surprisingly durable, you need a pair of sunglasses that aren’t sports-friendly Oakley shades. You really do — especially if you’re wearing stylish swim trunks and a well-made tee. The Dipseas Sunglasses have just enough of a retro flair to make ‘em stand out in the right way.

Calypso by David Sedaris
Calypso by David Sedaris

Tired from splashing around in the sun all day? Then kick back with a fun beach read, like Calypso by David Sedaris. This memoir is jam-packed with witty observational humor as Sedaris reflects on the peaks-and-valleys of middle age from the perch of his beachside home. A must read for those who like a playful mix of tenderness and gut-busting laughter.

Sport-Brella Canopy Umbrella
Sport-Brella Canopy Umbrella

If you need to bring a little shade to the beach party, you may want to consider snagging this canopy umbrella from Sport-Brella. The accessory assembles in minutes and provides instant protection from the sun and wind, which could be a blessing for those who need to escape the elements.

O2-Cool Necklace Fan
O2-Cool Necklace Fan

Y’all, the beach is hot, so it’s crucial to pack your own cooling system. To that end, we suggest slipping one of these battery-operated beauties into your tote. Sure, it looks a little goofy, but once you experience the gentle breeze from this fan, it’s bound to become your new favorite piece of statement jewelry.

J.Crew Slim Untucked Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt
J.Crew Untucked Linen Shirt

It’s never a bad idea to keep a crisp linen shirt on hand when you’re off to the beach, and this one from J.Crew is a real winner. Breathable, soft, and actively moisture-wicking, it’s sure to keep you feeling cool and cozy while you’re lounging shoreside. Plus, it’ll dress up a swimsuit for a passable happy hour look.

Pantropic Creekside Gaucho
Pantropic Creekside Gaucho

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, hats are a must for the beach. And though baseball caps and their ilk are technically fine, why not up your game with a playful gaucho hat? This one’s from Pantropic and we love how well it manages to block out the sun without looking too bulky. Definitely a win-win!

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Speaker
OontZ Angle 3 Speaker from Cambridge Soundworks

Is it really a beach day without music? Unfortunately, no, no it isn’t, which is why it’s always important to bring along a portable speaker. There are dozens of options available online, but one of the best has got to be the OontZ Angle speaker from Cambridge Soundworks. Compact, water-resistant, and affordable, it’s guaranteed to kick your seaside experience up a notch.

YETI Roadie Cooler
YETI Roadie Cooler

Keep your popsicles, sodas, and brews nice and frosty with the heavy-duty Roadie Cooler from YETI. Two inches of the brand’s special permafrost insulation make this bad boy perfect for toting your goods back and forth to the beach, plus the durable rubber exterior means it can withstand wear and tear like a champ.

Sandusa Beach Towel Monterey Grande
Sandusa Beach Towel Monterey Grande

Sure, the Sandusa towel looks like a typical beach accessory, but it’s anything but ordinary. Built with a double-layer of super soft cotton on one side and waterproof padding on the other, this towel is guaranteed to stay dry and sand-free no matter how long you plan to kick it on the beach.

Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Nisolo Huarache Sandals

We’ve shown you how to upgrade your beach reads, your tank top and your swim trunks … so allow us to do the same with your footwear. Stylishly crafted and with quite a bit more energy than your average set of sandals, we can’t recommend ‘em enough.

If one beach towel isn’t enough for you (when is it ever?), check out all our favorites here.

