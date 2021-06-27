Summer is here, and that means beach weather. If you’re heading to the ocean, a good beach tent is a must. Your beach tent lets you make a base camp of sorts right on the shore, giving you some respite from the heat (which is especially important if you’ve got kids in tow). More importantly, it’s a place where you can kick back with a cold drink or take a midday nap away from the hot sun and sand.

A typical camping tent will technically work for a day at the beach. But beach tents are purpose-built for the task. The best beach tents are smaller, simpler, lighter, and cheaper than their more rugged backcountry counterparts. You’ll typically be carrying yours to and from the beach, setting it up, and taking it down all within the same day. You’ll want a beach tent that’s easy to carry and deploy while being sturdy enough in a stiff breeze and able to provide adequate shade. As always, Amazon is a great place to shop the best beach tents and other beach gear.

Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent

Pacific Breeze’s Easy Setup Beach Tent is an aptly named tent that ticks all the required boxes. It’s durable, easy to set up, roomy, and, most importantly, affordable. It provides cover on three sides with a sun protection rating of UPF 50, while two sealable mesh windows allow for ventilation. The Pacific Breeze beach tent utilizes poles for support like a camping tent, and its four “legs” quickly deploy like a camera tripod, so setup is a simple one-person job. Larger families and groups can upgrade to the roomier Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent Deluxe XL for around $40 more.

Petnoz Beach Tent Canopy Sun Shade

Relaxing in a beach tent doesn’t need to feel like you’re cocooning yourself off from the world outside. Petnoz’s Beach Tent Canopy Sun Shade guarantees plenty of shade and protection from the sun. But the open sides also allow for enjoying those cool ocean breezes. Extra sandbag anchors and high-quality aluminum poles make it durable and stable enough to set up in winds up to 20 miles per hour. When you’re ready to head home, it packs down easily into the included carry bag.

Neso Beach Tent

The Neso Beach Tent is the most premium pick on this list. The wide, canopy-style beach tent provides plenty of versatility and flexibility at the beach and beyond. It’s made of a stretchy, ultra-durable UPF 50-plus nylon/lycra blend supported by two collapsible seven-foot poles and four anchor bags you can fill with sand or rocks. Despite its impressive size, the Neso Beach Tent breaks down into a compact package that’s small and light at just four pounds. Plus, it’s available in more than a dozen colors and patterns.

Movtotop Beach Tent

If maximum convenience is the deciding factor, Movtotop’s Beach Tent is the most dead-simple beach tent on this list. Setup involves little more than removing it from the carry bag, dropping it where you want it, and watching it open on its own in seconds. There are no poles to set up or guylines to secure. The design is not quite as wind-resistant as others on this list. But, for windier days, the included sandbags can also be used for extra stability.

Sport-Brella Vented Canopy Umbrella

The Sport-Brella is easily the most unique beach tent/sun shelter on this list. It’s designed like an oversized beach umbrella, with dual side-flap “walls” that stake to the ground at an angle. Inside, the ceiling height is taller than most other beach tents, so it’s roomy enough for beach chairs too. The part-tent, part-umbrella design makes it incredibly versatile for just about any outdoor adventure, including parks, concerts, and sporting events. Just note that the Sport-Brella lacks a floor panel, which means you’ll be sitting directly on the ground. If that’s not a deal-breaker, this one-of-a-kind beach tent/umbrella hybrid can be yours for under $100.

WolfWise Easy Pop-Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter

Like the Movtotop Beach Tent, WolfWise’s Easy Pop-Up Sun Shelter deploys in seconds. The five-square-foot floor also features a nearly 40-inch front porch — plenty of space for couples with a baby or small child. The shell is water-repellent and offers UPF 50-plus sun protection, so it’s ideal for both sunny and rainy outings. Two “doors” and large mesh windows also provide maximum ventilation.

Multifun Easy Pop-Up Beach Tent

If you want something just for the kids that’s durable and foolproof to set up, it doesn’t get much easier than the Multifun Easy Pop-up Beach Tent. The shaded yet airy design features a flexible fiberglass frame that deploys and breaks down in seconds and stays in place with included ground stakes for extra stability. When collapsed, the Multifun tent fits into a flat 25-inch carrying bag, so you can take it just about anywhere. It’s also the cheapest option on this list at around $40.

