Cashmere wool (usually characterized simply as cashmere) is a fabric derived from cashmere or pashmina goats. Though it’s as warm as its burlier sheep-wool counterpart, cashmere is known for having lighter, stronger, and finer fibers, which, when spun together, produce a delicate and exceedingly soft material. Basically, it’s like smooth butter on the skin, which makes it one of our favorite fabrics ‘round these parts.

So, to celebrate the cozy, cool, and luxurious material, we decided to round up all the essentials you need to dress in cashmere from head to toe. To see all our picks — from beanies to sweaters, socks, and more! — keep on reading below.

Everlane Cashmere V-Neck

This lightweight V-neck from Everlane is one of our favorite cashmere essentials. Layer with a T-shirt or tuck under a peacoat for some truly snuggly comfort. According to the brand, this bad boy also gets softer with wear, so feel free to rock it all winter long.

Michael Kors Cashmere Turtleneck

If you’re in the market for a slightly fancier cashmere sweater, check out this luxe turtleneck from Michael Kors. A 100% cashmere body is complemented by a ribbed trim, giving this garment an elegantly understated vibe.

Mack Weldon Cashmere Socks

Why should your feet miss out on the cashmere fun? Bring the material’s notorious gentleness all the way down to your toes with these fantastic socks from Mack Weldon. Built with reinforced fibers and a touch of stretch, these accessories are as comfy as they are durable.

Naadam Cashmere Sweatpants

Complete your cashmere ensemble with these sweatpants from Naadam. Composed of 100% Mongolian cashmere, these joggers are sumptuously soft, making them perfect for lounging around the house on a cold winter’s day.

Nordstrom Stripe Cashmere Scarf

No winter outfit would be complete without an excellent cashmere scarf, so do yourself a favor and take a peek at this beauty from Nordstrom. Available in either slate gray or navy blue, this accessory is sure to dress up any snowy outfit with a dash of comfort and class.

Uniqlo Cashmere Knitted Beanie

If you don’t want to spring for a full cashmere sweater or pant, consider bringing the comfort to your cranium with a knit beanie. We especially like this one from Uniqlo, which comes in a ton of fun colors and features a simple design that goes with absolutely everything.

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

Perfect for a holiday party or slightly more formal get-together, this cashmere cardigan from J.Crew cuts a sophisticated and versatile line. Whether worn under a winter jacket or simply layered atop a crisp button-down, it’s sure to impress while keeping you feeling warm and cozy all night long.

Lands’ End Cashmere Lined Gloves

While you could round out your cashmere arsenal with a pair of soft cashmere mittens, we prefer a cashmere lined glove, like these beauts from Lands’ End. Here, the gentleness of cashmere wool is bolstered by a durable leather exterior, which makes them a slightly more functional option for cold weather.

And voilà! You are now set with all the cashmere essentials you need to make this winter season the coziest one yet. For more snuggly inspiration, check out our guide to some socially conscious sweaters.

