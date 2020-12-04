The 13 Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men in Fall 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As temperatures start to drop, sweaters inevitably become the foundation of our wardrobes. Crewnecks offer the versatility of looking comfortable and cool without even trying. Whether it’s a heavyweight sweatshirt or patterned jacquard fine knit, here’s our roundup of the most eye-catching crew necks for every occasion.

Marine Layer Jordan Crew Sweatshirt

Whether you’re stepping up your WFH game or distance dates, Marine Layer’s versatile colorblock sweater is an easy go-to when you need something to make you look dashing in as little time as possible.

PacSun Autumn Crewneck Sweatshirt



PacSun offers an eye-catching jacquard woven knit that will leave plenty of room in your budget for holiday gifting.

Aime Leon Dore Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater

With colder days ahead, New York-based Aime Leon Dore makes the perfect fair isle knit to throw on and impress your friends and family this holiday and beyond.

Topman Black Houndstooth Sweater

If graphic prints are your thing, Topman’s exaggerated houndstooth is an updated take on a classic menswear pattern.

Thom Browne Engineered 4-Bar Jersey Sweatshirt

Thom Browne’s signature four bars elevates your traditional gray jersey knit. The king of tailoring has you covered should you be looking for an option that’s equal parts style and comfort.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

As colder days approach, it is difficult to find a time where we’re not layering a Uniqlo piece in some way. A quintessential camel cashmere crew for under $100? This should be your new wear-everywhere staple.

KROST x Barneys NY Community Crewneck

Charitable streetwear brand KROST partnered with legendary retailer Barneys New York for their first relaunch collection. As part of their repping of their collaboration, 2,400 coats and 800 meals will be provided throughout the holidays via The Food Bank of New York City and One Warm Coat.

L.L. Bean Men’s Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

Throwing on an L.L. Bean cream fisherman knit sweater is a little like trying out an English accent: you’ll instantly appear more dignified and refined.

Champion Reverse Weave Crew Vintage Logo

Champion’s 12 oz. heavyweight Reverse Knit Crews are a classic for a reason: They pioneered and patented reverse weave technology nearly 70 years ago. Only available in the brand’s OG colors, so we recommend a newer neutral like navy.

David Hart Navy and Coral Striped Crew Sweater

If there’s anything we’ve learned during quarantine it’s the importance of finding daily delight. David Hart’s Italian cotton striped sweaters are joy personified.

A.P.C. Skyline Ombre Tie-Dye Cotton Sweater

This sweater’s gradient effect is a result of skillful hand dying. A.P.C.’s ombre ribbed knit is dreamy enough for days when the skyline isn’t as optimistic.

Stone Island Musk Green Crewneck Knit in Light Wool

Stone Island is a uniquely positioned brand that looks just as good hiking in the woods as it does on city streets. In this olive lightweight wool pullover, you’ll be ready to take on just about anything.

PANGAIA Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Sweatshirt

If there’s one sustainable sweatsuit you’re seeing (and should wear) everywhere, it’s probably PANGAIA. Their heavyweight sweatshirts are made from responsibly sourced recycled and organic cotton, and the stone coloring is created with recycled water and environmentally friendly dyes.

Editors' Recommendations