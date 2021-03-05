The Best Men’s Cashmere Scarves To Wear or Gift

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Good ole Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow earlier last month and predicted six more weeks of winter. Although some might be skeptical of this century-old tradition, the weather forecast agrees we’ll be staying bundled up at least a few more months. When dressing for the frigid weather it’s important to be warm and comfortable in your abundant layers.

Scarves have been a part of men’s wardrobes for decades, traditionally a staple that serves function now also allows you to add personal style while also beating the low mercury temps. Cashmere scarves are a must-have luxury during the winter that don’t necessarily have to break the bank. Some of the best cashmere scarves for men are actually at a pretty affordable price point and don’t sacrifice style or warmth.

Below we rounded up some of the best men’s cashmere scarves from our favorite online retailers and menswear brands that will get you through the rest of these winter months.

State Cashmere Winter Wrap Scarf

This versatile scarf is lightweight and able to be warm as a shawl for extra coverage or wrapped up traditionally for a well-insulated snug.

Theory Oversized Scarf in Cashmere

You can really channel your inner Lenny Kravitz with this best cashmere scarf for men. The oversized style and super soft touch will sure to get you some style points.

Saks Fifth Avenue Boxed Fringed Cashmere Scarf

This fringe scarf adds a playful touch to the traditional boxed scarf shape — plus it’s on sale now!

Club Monaco Kensington Cashmere Scarf

Lightweight and timeless, this scarf will be the perfect addition to your layered winter look. This Club Monaco scarf can easily be worn dressed down but also with a more formal outerwear look.

COS Unisex Knitted Cashmere Scarf

This scarf adds warmth with its weighted knit technique — and can we talk about this bold statement color!

Nordstrom Cashmere Fringe Scarf

This classic fringe scarf is definitely one of the best cashmere scarves for men for a casual everyday look paired with a nice pair of denim.

Everlane The Cashmere Scarf

Everlane created one of the best men’s cashmere scarves not only because it’s super soft but because the price point is unbeatable!

NAADAM Cashmere Solid Scarf

Crafted for a timeless sophisticated look this is probably one of the softest cashmere scarfs out there right now.

Paul Smith Cashmere Scarf

If you’re looking to add a pop of color into your wardrobe this cashmere scarf from Paul Smith is exactly what you need. The perfect statement accessory for the winter months.

Burberry Beige & Black Cashmere Giant Check Scarf

Nothing says luxury winter dressing than a Burberry checked scarf. Opt for this giant one and you’ll feel like you’re walking around in a blanket all day.

Editors' Recommendations