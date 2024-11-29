 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Sweater vests are back: How to wear this classic men’s wardrobe staple today

An iconic look ready to make a comeback.

By
how to wear sweater vest man in
Ceutth / Pexels

When it comes to iconic men’s wardrobe staples, there are a few that swing in and out of style. While most of us think of staples as timeless garments that never sway, from the khaki chinos to the classic Chelsea boot, there are some that may drop out of trendy vogue only to swing back with a vengeance. Now, we are primed for the return of one of men’s most timeless staples to barrel back into the marketing campaigns of our favorite brands: get ready for the sweater vest. Now, you may be thinking back to the last time you saw a sweater vest in the wild, and it has likely been a bit. But, just like Michael Myers, it won’t stay dead, it can’t die, just when you think it is gone, it comes careening back into stylish vogue. But that doesn’t mean you should toss one on all willy-nilly. No, sir, learning how to wear a sweater vest in today’s world is different. But that doesn’t mean we won’t take inspiration from our favorite sweater vests from the past.

Here are our favorite sweater vest styles and how to elevate them for today’s world.

Recommended Videos

The Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing in Sweater Vest over Sweater
Warner Bros

Perhaps in all of TV and movie history, there is no more iconic purveyor of the sweater vest style than the undeniably lovable Chandler Bing. And, just like Friends, the timing is perfect. The return of this look is ideally suited to honor our late sarcastic buddy, who graced the screen every week for a decade in some of the most stylish and legendary looks. He wore the cardigan-style sweater vest better than most, with the button-up style working over a shirt and tie for work or a sweatshirt for casual. If you want to return your sweater vest style for the modern day, opt for the Chandler Bing.

To rock the Chandler Bing today, opt for something with a looser fit (maybe not quite as baggy as our friend wore it, but looser than you’ve become accustomed to in the last ten years). Layer it over a chunky sweater for the cozy at-home look or over a denim shirt for a great throwback outing. Could this BE anymore stylish?

Related

The Dirty Harry

Dirty Harry in Sweater vest and Sport Coat
Warner Bros

From perhaps the most lovable and sarcastic character to the complete other side of the spectrum to a stern and no-nonsense character like Harold Francis Callahan from the Dirty Harry film series. While he went around beating bad guys to a pulp and asking them if they felt lucky before blowing them away, we were distracted by how well this man wore the sweater vest. Of course, if you asked him at the time, he would gruffly tell you that he didn’t care about what he wore; it was simply a uniform he was used to, but we care, and we want to recreate it.

Not only is Harry the opposite of Chandler in personality and demeanor, but he also oppositely wears his sweater vest. It isn’t loose-fitting. It isn’t casual. And it isn’t playful. His sweater vest is a trim low profile that fits perfectly under his tweed sport coat and elevates his casual outfit to something a little smarter. If you want to recreate this look, opt for a solid pair of chinos and dress shoes with a tweed or camel hair coat. Add in a knit tie, and you will have a fall look that will make you feel lucky.

The Step Brothers

Step Brothers Sweater Vest Pic
Sony Pictures

We would be remiss if we talked about sweater vests and didn’t reference one of the greatest comedies of our time, maybe of all time, Step Brothers. While Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly were slow to connect, their enemies-to-friends arc wasn’t the same as the argyle sweater vests featured so prominently on the front cover of the film. Of course, this is a look that is meant to be awkward with old-school J.C. Penny’s photo booth feel, and the awkward posing, but the sweater vest’s look is the best way to bridge the gap between the Chandler Bing and Dirty Harry.

So, here is the rub: It will be challenging to pull this look off without making people think immediately of Step Brothers. If you want to make this work for you, go with elevated dark denim (stay away from chinos) and steer clear of the combination of Argyle and Robin’s egg button collars. It will work better if you go with a white shirt or a shirt that compliments one of the argyle color, or go for a solid sweater vest. In any case, the look works quite well in those offices kept really warm during the cooler months. And, of course, if we see you on the street rocking a killer sweater vest look, we may just have one question for you:

“Did we just become best friends?”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
DCLA takes bespoke to your living room
Stay home and still look great
DCLA Storefront

There are few things better than wearing a phenomenal suit. It may sound shallow, but the truth is you get treated differently when you are rocking the Barney Stinson Special. There are a lot of options when searching for the right suit; you can get a nested suit, a ready-to-wear suit separate, made-to-measure, custom, bespoke, or borrowing from your brother. While made-to-measure vs. bespoke are the two choices you should absolutely be shooting for at all times, even those options leave dozens of avenues. However, nearly all of them have the same weak points. They all require you to do the one thing that many of us struggle to find the motivation for: shopping. However, the DCLA team has implemented a new process that takes the shopping out of the deal, or at least the driving to the store part. The DCLA made-to-measure program will come to your home.
Taking the complications out of the process

Deepak Chhatwal, the founder of DCLA, went on a global tour to search for the perfect ingredients to make the world's best suit. He visited bustling metropolises like London's Savile Row, Philly, and New York City and also dove deep into the textiles in areas like Milan and Como. This trip resulted in a process of taking three dozen precise measurements (they even make your left sleeve cuff wider on your shirt to accommodate your watch). It is a highly personalized process that gets you as close as the industry will ever get to a true bespoke suit again. Oh, and of course, it is all done from the comfort of your own home.

Read more
Long Wharf turns waste into wool
Company turns recycled oysters and water bottles for sweaters
Long Wharf SeaWell Hoodie

After growing up loving his time at the beach in the Northeast, Michael Lamagna found himself working in New York City and living for the weekend. He ended up combining his love of the ocean and need for functional clothing that could go from his NYC office to the coast for his maritime adventures; he founded Long Wharf. However, it wasn't just about the clothing. Lamagna felt himself deeply affected by how much plastic and waste we would pull from the ocean. Now, he lets the passion for the garments and the ocean drive his mission, ending in the Long Wharf SeaWell Collection. While the collection is another in a long list of high-quality garments produced by Long Wharf, this one comes with the added benefit of helping the environment.
Doing their part for the ocean

Millions of pounds of oyster shells are discarded and end up in landfills every year, turning toxic over time and contributing to global waste. These oysters could be used in the ocean to filter water and create coral reefs to protect the coastlines for shores and habitats for wildlife. That is on top of the plastic bottles, which scientists believe will outnumber fish by the time Mike Trout's son is old enough for Major League Baseball.

Read more
American Eagle establishes foundation for YA mental health
AE Foundation awards grant to Bring Change to Mind
American Eagle Crew

American Eagle has always been a favorite of stylish young people. The store's aesthetic solidified itself as a more accessible alternative to more expensive West Coast brands such as Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch. Since it found its way into the hearts and minds of young adults nationwide, American Eagle has also delved into the mental well-being of its most extensive customer base. The brand is showing its commitment to the community by establishing the AE Foundation, which will provide up to $100,000 in grants and allocate localized Community Grants to grassroots organizations focused on young adults' mental health and well-being.

“Today, on World Mental Health Day, we are so pleased to launch the AE Foundation and formally expand our philanthropic commitment as we continue to support, empower, and positively inspire our customer community,” Jennifer Foyle, President, Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie said on October 10th. “American Eagle is a leading brand for 15-25-year-olds–which means we have a unique opportunity to directly engage with millions of young adults to help them prioritize mental health and well-being. Through our partnership with Bring Change to Mind, we are opening a dialogue, building awareness, and creating a better future for all.”
An expansion on a longtime commitment

Read more