Sweater vests are back: How to wear this classic men’s wardrobe staple today

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Chandler Bing The Dirty Harry The Step Brothers

When it comes to iconic men’s wardrobe staples, there are a few that swing in and out of style. While most of us think of staples as timeless garments that never sway, from the khaki chinos to the classic Chelsea boot, there are some that may drop out of trendy vogue only to swing back with a vengeance. Now, we are primed for the return of one of men’s most timeless staples to barrel back into the marketing campaigns of our favorite brands: get ready for the sweater vest. Now, you may be thinking back to the last time you saw a sweater vest in the wild, and it has likely been a bit. But, just like Michael Myers, it won’t stay dead, it can’t die, just when you think it is gone, it comes careening back into stylish vogue. But that doesn’t mean you should toss one on all willy-nilly. No, sir, learning how to wear a sweater vest in today’s world is different. But that doesn’t mean we won’t take inspiration from our favorite sweater vests from the past.

Here are our favorite sweater vest styles and how to elevate them for today’s world.

Recommended Videos

The Chandler Bing

Perhaps in all of TV and movie history, there is no more iconic purveyor of the sweater vest style than the undeniably lovable Chandler Bing. And, just like Friends, the timing is perfect. The return of this look is ideally suited to honor our late sarcastic buddy, who graced the screen every week for a decade in some of the most stylish and legendary looks. He wore the cardigan-style sweater vest better than most, with the button-up style working over a shirt and tie for work or a sweatshirt for casual. If you want to return your sweater vest style for the modern day, opt for the Chandler Bing.

To rock the Chandler Bing today, opt for something with a looser fit (maybe not quite as baggy as our friend wore it, but looser than you’ve become accustomed to in the last ten years). Layer it over a chunky sweater for the cozy at-home look or over a denim shirt for a great throwback outing. Could this BE anymore stylish?

The Dirty Harry

From perhaps the most lovable and sarcastic character to the complete other side of the spectrum to a stern and no-nonsense character like Harold Francis Callahan from the Dirty Harry film series. While he went around beating bad guys to a pulp and asking them if they felt lucky before blowing them away, we were distracted by how well this man wore the sweater vest. Of course, if you asked him at the time, he would gruffly tell you that he didn’t care about what he wore; it was simply a uniform he was used to, but we care, and we want to recreate it.

Not only is Harry the opposite of Chandler in personality and demeanor, but he also oppositely wears his sweater vest. It isn’t loose-fitting. It isn’t casual. And it isn’t playful. His sweater vest is a trim low profile that fits perfectly under his tweed sport coat and elevates his casual outfit to something a little smarter. If you want to recreate this look, opt for a solid pair of chinos and dress shoes with a tweed or camel hair coat. Add in a knit tie, and you will have a fall look that will make you feel lucky.

The Step Brothers

We would be remiss if we talked about sweater vests and didn’t reference one of the greatest comedies of our time, maybe of all time, Step Brothers. While Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly were slow to connect, their enemies-to-friends arc wasn’t the same as the argyle sweater vests featured so prominently on the front cover of the film. Of course, this is a look that is meant to be awkward with old-school J.C. Penny’s photo booth feel, and the awkward posing, but the sweater vest’s look is the best way to bridge the gap between the Chandler Bing and Dirty Harry.

So, here is the rub: It will be challenging to pull this look off without making people think immediately of Step Brothers. If you want to make this work for you, go with elevated dark denim (stay away from chinos) and steer clear of the combination of Argyle and Robin’s egg button collars. It will work better if you go with a white shirt or a shirt that compliments one of the argyle color, or go for a solid sweater vest. In any case, the look works quite well in those offices kept really warm during the cooler months. And, of course, if we see you on the street rocking a killer sweater vest look, we may just have one question for you:

“Did we just become best friends?”