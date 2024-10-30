 Skip to main content
For love of the game: Baseballism and P.F. Flyers collab

Legends never die with Baseballism

By
Baseballism_P.F. Flyers shoes
P.F. Flyers

P.F. Flyers have been around for nearly a century, on the feet of thousands of athletes since the 1930s. But for us millennials, there is only one athlete we think of when we think of P.F. Flyers. These shoes helped Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez to best the Beast in The Sandlot. For baseball fans, we still see Benny as the guy who introduced us to what it meant to be a hero and taught us that legends never die. Needless to say, we all want a pair of P.F. Flyers. Now, they are teaming up with the other icon of the baseball apparel world, Baseballism. Sporting the names, faces, and logos of the legends that will never die for us, Baseballism is the go-to for all the baseball swag. A new collaboration between these two brands gives us shoes and clothing that even “The Jet” himself would wear.

“Since 1937, P.F. Flyers have been on the feet of countless heroes and part of the fabric of American history,” says Kassia Davis, Executive Chairwoman at PF. Flyers. “Now, with the innovations of the baseball lifestyle brand Baseballism, we’ve created a striking fusion that celebrates the vibrant spirit of 1960s baseball. This exclusive collection marries P.F. Flyers’ storied sneaker heritage with Baseballism’s deep-rooted love for the game, creating a tribute to an era that defined the American pastime.”

For love of the game

Baseballism_P.F. Flyers shoes gray
P.F. Flyers

Baseball is a passion. It has a romanticism, which true baseball fans can’t deny. While there is a hat, hoody, and tee to round out this collection, the big hitter of the collection is the “Benny.” The shoe “The Jet” wore when outrunning the most terrifying dog in history. This version of the icon gives us swappable patches with logos for P.F. Flyers, Baseballism, and a one-of-a-kind Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez design. Finally, the laces state the reason we fans do what we do, “For love of the game.”

“As the industry-leading brand in baseball lifestyle apparel, Baseballism continues to innovate, proving there’s a place for baseball-inspired fashion,” says Travis Chock, Founder and CEO of Baseballism. “Our collaboration with P.F. Flyers taps into the nostalgia of those who grew up with iconic baseball characters like Benny the Jet, sparking a sense of youth and bringing them back to the game they fell in love with when they were kids.”

P.F. Flyers x Baseballism

