 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Hitting a baseball is insanely hard, but MLB legend Tony Gwynn breaks it down to 2 disciplines

Only Tony Gwynn can make hitting a baseball seem simple

Joe Allen
By
baseball on pitchers mound
Creative Commons

One of the greatest hitters in baseball history, Tony Gwynn definitely knew a thing or two about the best way to swing a baseball bat. The 20-year right fielder for the San Diego Padres won eight batting titles over the course of his career, and in a new video, he gives batters two simple steps that should give them everything they need to know to hit the ball well.

As we well know, hitting a baseball in the Major Leagues may be one of the single hardest things there is in sports. Players have less than a quarter of a second to actively react to some pitches, so their reflexes need to be on point. In discussing what makes a great hit, though, Gwynn focused not on reaction time, but on two pretty straightforward mechanics that helped him become one of the best hitters in the history of the sport.

The two keys to hitting well

In the video, he explained that the first key to good hitting is balance. What that means is that even when a batter is “loading up” or preparing to take a swing, he still keeps his weight in the center of his body. “If your weight gets over your front leg, you’re out,” Gwynn explained. “If your hip opens up, you’re out.” He added that batters should make sure not to let their body get ahead of them and to keep it centered around home plate.

Recommended Videos

Gwynn’s second tip is the one he said may be slightly more surprising. In the video, he explained that batters should swing the knob of the bat and not the barrel. Most high-level batters likely know that they need to grip the bat at the bottom. The exact grip may differ, but what Gwynn was talking about is focusing your attention on the swing of the knob, not the swing of the barrel that will eventually (hopefully) make contact with the ball.

Related

Gwynn explained that most batters think that, to be a good hitter, they have to control the barrel head and make sure it’s hitting the ball with as much force as possible. “What happens when you do that is the bat starts out in the zone, and then you cut it off,” he explained. In contrast, if you swing the knob of the bat, the barrel will follow. Swinging with the knob in mind ultimately gives you more control, even if it doesn’t seem like it at the moment.

“Those two things you have to do every time to step up to the plate because if you don’t, you’re going to make out,” Gwynn added. “Okay, and that’s it. It’s that simple.”

Anyone who has ever had to swing a bat in MLB knows that stepping up to the plate is anything but simple. Even so, it’s remarkable the way legendary hitters like Babe Ruth and Gwynn are able to condense incredibly difficult skills into a few concise, important points.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best shows to watch on Peacock right now
Lots of NBC hits are on Peacock now — here are the best shows to watch
Steve Carell in The Office.

 

There are definitely too many streaming services. Thanks to the revolution that Netflix ushered in, every broadcast network and parent company decided that they had to get in on the streaming wars. Peacock TV is NBC Universal's streaming service, and although it may not seem like the most attractive option, there are actually a number of great Peacock movies and shows available on the service that are hard to find anywhere else.
Some of those popular shows are Peacock streaming originals, although there are plenty that initially aired on NBC or elsewhere, and have wound their way to Peacock thanks in part to the complicated nature of TV rights. Regardless of where the best Peacock shows came from originally, though, all of the ones on this list are well worth checking out. Looking for more streaming options? We also have your guide to the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Paramount Plus.

Read more
18 amazing shows you need to watch on Max in November
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
Watchmen

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to both the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Rehearsal (2022)

Read more
The best shows on Paramount Plus to watch in November
Stream these incredible shows on Paramount Plus
Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski in The Good Fight.

Having a vast library of good television shows and films is the most important factor in the success of a streaming service. That's part of what transformed Netflix into a global phenomenon, and it's why services like Paramount Plus have worked hard to build a healthy library of series that subscribers can browse through. As is the case with all streaming services, Paramount Plus has a mix of original series that live only on the platform and older shows that were originally on broadcast and have now found a home on streaming.
Although these shows have varied histories, each one of them is a great staple in Paramount Plus's overall streaming library. Paramount Plus will likely continue to develop original content, but these Paramount Plus shows will stand the test of time, whether they're ongoing or have been over for a decade or longer.

Penny Dreadful (2014)

Read more