Hoodies, Hats, and T-Shirts: All QR Codes Link to New Tunes

On Thursday, June 23, a new type of collection made its global runway debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The runway-ready looks held a strict “codes out, phones out” policy, which gave attendees a chance to scan the tech-chic getups to add their own personal soundtrack to the show.

This new drop finds Bacardí Rum continuing its Music Liberates Music program initiative that champions underrepresented voices in the music industry by enlisting high-end streetwear brand, Nahmias and Grammy-winning producer (and longtime collaborator), Boi-1da to create The Wearable Album. Each garment and accessory in the new capsule collection dons a QR code integrated into clothing designs linking phone-wielding fashionistas to an album of rising global musical talent when they snap a photo. In a world where a new song is dropped every second on some streaming platform, this gives emerging music artists a cutting-edge way to drop and distribute their music.

The Spotify playlist is a playful take on hip-hop and R&B, throwing in elements like chill beats, jazz, and electronica to elicit chill vibes. Even better, the more stylish supporters sport The Wearable Album, the more support goes to rising artists.

“This next class of Music Liberates Music artists have raw talent and passion, which I’ve seen first-hand in helping them to produce new tracks exclusive to the Nahmias drop. As someone who has been in the business of music making for a long time, I’m excited for them to not only grow as artists, but to get the exposure they deserve,” Grammy-winning producer, Boi-1da, said in a press release.

Participating global artists in the program include Chicago’s Ric Wilson, who offers a funk and disco-infused take on rap, bellowing with robust percussion and buoyant vocals. Londoner and master of musical melding, BenjiFlow, wields a rhythmic intermingling of R&B and West African-flavored pop with Brazilian samba and Afro-Cuban influence. Berlin-based singer, songwriter, and composer, K.ZIA, supplies a fusion of soul, R&B Afro-urban riffs with harmonic vocals that whisk listeners into her sonic universe.

Not only will apparel buyers support rising artists, but they will also earn back on their investment in the form of swag. As an added incentive to promote the collection and its rising artists, fans will earn live music rewards every time someone scans hats, tees, hoodies, or jackets and listens to the rising artists. Founder and fashion designer, Doni Nahmias, didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“As an up-and-comer in my own industry, I was thrilled to be part of the latest iteration of Music Liberates Music and had a lot of fun combining my signature aesthetic with the tropical vibes of Bacardí to bring this collection and QR tech component to life,” he said.

The four-piece, gender-neutral capsule embraces a signature Nahmias fit with a Bacardí-inspired Caribbean flair. The brand logo boldly proclaims, “Support Artists,” in block letters. Sweatshirts and tees spotlight designer art.

Bacardí asserts that this fourth version of Music Liberates Music revolutionizes how people discover and stream new music, one garment at a time. Sign up and preorder to snag The Wearable Album merchandise before it’s gone.

Pre-order Now

Editors' Recommendations