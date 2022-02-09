Here Are the Top New Music Releases for January

As we round up the top tunes at the end of the first month of 2022, the songs that float to the top are at once catchy and uncomplicated. These deceptively elementary efforts come from the hands of masters — veterans carving craftwork from clay that they’ve worked thousands of times before. From acoustic ballads to bombastic power chords and from tight, electro-jazz to soulful, instrumental R&B, it’s time to lean back and simply enjoy some tunes from the men and women who know how to put the sound together.

‘Come On In,’ Lady Wray

First released as a single in 2019, Come On In appears on Lady Wray’s second full album, Piece of Me, released on January 28. Wray released her first album, Make It Hot, over 20 years ago. It’s been an adventurous ride through the music industry for Wray, stuck first with her studio’s demand for glitzy, electro-tinged tunes before a breakup shelved her second album. Wray made her way through the wilderness performing first with hip-hop artists like Missy Elliot and Ol’ Dirty Bastard then hooking up with The Black Keys in the early 2010s. Finally, in 2021, Wray was able to release the album she’s always wanted to.

Influenced by Lauryn Hill, Wray was looking for that old-school R&B sound that’s led by real instrumentation and live background singers as opposed to shiny studio machines on Piece of Me.

“Baby come into my life/We don’t have a lack of time/Hoping we can get it right…”

It’s been a long road for Wray, but with Come On In, we can see the fruits of Wray’s decades of labor come full flower in soul power, live on stage.

‘Cloud Jam,’ Greg Spero, Joel Ross, Marquis Hill

Cloud Jam is just one of the many tight, electro-jazz jams that pianist Greg Spero, drummer Makaya McCraven, trumpeter Marquis Hill, vibraphonist Joel Ross, guitarist Jeff Parker, bassist Darryl Jones, and tenor saxophonist Irvin Pierce contribute as the all-star unit who presents The Chicago Experiment. This album is the fourth entry in the series from devoted musicians who mash together different musical genres from the same cities, which began with The Philadelphia Experiment in 2001 from the independent label, Ropeadope.

At a time when the pandemic has made communities feel fragmented and disconnected, this series’ return helps to unite people around the Windy City’s musical culture.

“As we resume and expand this series, it could not be more appropriate to begin with Chicago; as we recall Barack Obama’s historic speech in 2008 that began a new era in U.S. politics and culture, we are inspired by the people of Chicago and their contribution to the world,” Ropeadope’s Louis Marks said in a statement. “As we move forward, wrestling with the ugliness that moment exposed in our culture, we seek to celebrate the inevitable destiny that this awareness has invoked — one of common human striving for beauty and peace.”

Offering an intense feel and crisp melodies, Cloud Jam glides across the sky with a staccato tempo.

‘My Thoughts 3/Pop’s Prayer,’ Babyface Ray

Delivered in his typical slur, Babyface Ray brings the real dope from the Motor City on My Thoughts 3/Pop’s Prayer. The first half of the song keeps true to the Detroit rapper’s lick that he’s been dropping since 2017’s mixtape Trillest — a stewed slew of streetwise life advice, smack talk, status updates, and hard-edged tales of growing up in the D.

“She wanted a kid, I bought her a puppy/You know I’m a dog and she loves it/Stay true to yourself/Word of advice, n—a, do it yourself… “

What makes this version notable is that the music ends, but the lyrics do not. Ray’s father closes the track with a prayer for his boy — a plea for protection against the dark winds that whirl around so many young Black men.

“I come asking Your choice blessings on my baby boy Ray… That you might wrap him up with Your love, Your grace, and Your mercy/Giving him protection, prosperity, and peace in a dark and dying world.”

‘Fraggle Rock Rock,’ Foo Fighters

Yeah! Eschewing complication for power chords, the Foo Fighters welcome back the Fraggles to a new generation with Fraggle Rock Rock. In the only minute-and-a-half live version, the band bounces with several of the Fraggles on stage to a simple, rollicking rock melody. Uncle “Traveling” Matt even steps in to deliver a few vocals alongside Dave Grohl.

“Mokey took a stick and she banged bars/Red started rockin’ till she seen stars/Boober blew a harp like a wild thing/Got myself a guitar and began to sing… “

The song is a fun rock ode, delivered with a danceable melody, and a chanting chorus that recalls late 1970s rock.

“’Cause everybody here’s gotta shout till we all break out! (Rock, Rock, Fraggle Rock!)”

In addition to contributing to the new series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (streaming now on Apple+), the Foo Fighters even make a guest appearance in the show.

‘Love Is Selfish,’ Jack White

A blue-haired Jack White calls back to his guitar roots in this acoustic ballad. The song sounds like it comes straight from early 2000s White Stripes, lonely and full of a melancholy yearning.

“I’m on a train, but it won’t stay on the rails/And I’ve got a sailboat with her name painted on it/But I don’t know how to sail… “

To add to the forsaken feel, the video finds White performing in a dark, wood-paneled American Legion. When he’s not on stage, isolated in front of glossy blue streamers, he’s by himself at the bar, a cold American brew in hand, a faraway glint in his eye.

Love Is Selfish is the first single from what will be White’s second album this year, Entering Heaven Alive, slated for a July release.

