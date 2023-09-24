 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

E.T., The Goonies, Back to the Future: Your old VHS tapes might actually be worth thousands

Time to dig those VHS tapes out of your parents' basement

Shawn Laib
By
a collection of vhs tapes
Lucie'sDad

Movie fans know that the method of watching a film really adds to the feelings and emotions you experience in relation to the picture. We all wish we could watch everything on the massive and aesthetically impressive theater screens that movies are intended to be shown on from the time they’re released. But after a movie has been out for a while, the avenue we watch it by at home changes drastically through the decades. Now we seem to subscribe to a gluttony of streaming services that provide an endless number of movies to watch. Some people want to own films on Blu-ray or 4K. Old-school nerds will remember when everything had to be watched on VHS tapes, though.

The feeling of putting in a tape and hearing the cartridge rewind or fast forward created a tangible excitement for when the movie would finally begin. As DVDs started to take over the market in the late 1990s, VHS became a thing of the past. The format became essentially obsolete in the late 2010s, but any person familiar with the way retro technology works probably knows where this story is going. Collection addicts and movie nuts yearning for nostalgic remnants of their past are willing to pay big bucks for VHS tapes right now, leading to a classic supply and demand dilemma on sites like eBay.  Some of the greatest movies of all time are being sold in the VHS format for thousands of dollars on the auction site:

Recommended Videos

All of these movies are in mint condition, many of them never being opened from their original wrapping when they were bought decades ago. The quality of the tape is invaluable to the price of the movies due to the deterioration that happens to these cassettes if they have been used. Unlike digital formats and discs, VHS tapes can become unwatchable if they have been used for a long time. Some people report poor footage quality if the tape has been watched over and over again. They can also degrade over time regardless, especially if they have been stored in hot or humid locations or near magnetic sources.

What this means is you should look around your house for any old VHS movies that you never opened that may have slipped through the cracks. Put them on eBay and make a pretty penny from what was seemingly an innocuous purchase back in the day. Or wait even longer and see if the value of these tapes goes up even more.

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Incredible video shows how hard it is for MLB players to actually hit a baseball
There's a lot of physics involved
baseball on pitchers mound

Playing any sport at a high level comes with the kinds of challenges that very few people are capable of meeting. That's why athletes get paid so well — they're capable of doing things that the average person simply can't. Among all the incredible feats that athletes accomplish, though, one of the most astonishing happens every time a batter steps up to the mound to try and hit a ball in the MLB.

Even the best hitters in baseball only successfully record a hit on two of every five of their mound appearances, and that's because hitting a ball well requires incredible precision. The video below, which was created by Business Insider, shows just how little room for error a batter has when they're about to take a swing at a pitch.

Read more
Apple has a classical music app you’ve probably never heard of, and just purchased a record label to support it
Apple says it now has the most classical music of any streaming service
Portland, OR, USA - May 7, 2023: Apple Music Classical and Apple Music app icons are seen on an iPhone. Apple Music Classical is a brand-new standalone streaming app for classical music lovers

 

Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music — whether you're grinding through your work commute or unwinding in your safe space at home, music is a part of that, and your favored streaming app is how you listen to it. Some of us like to rock out to get mentally psyched for the workday, and some want to soothe their souls on the way home. While classical music may not be everyone's first choice when planning a playlist, it's grown in popularity over the last few years. Through social media like Instagram and TikTok, classical music is getting recognized more and more, and Apple wants it to get even bigger with an app you may not know it already released.

Read more
Apple just gave hikers, campers, skiers, and snowboarders a great reason to use Apple Maps and ditch Google Maps
Go anywhere and never get lost
Apple Maps update press release photo

Google Maps has long been a dominant player in navigation, known for its comprehensive data and ease of use. However, with the release of iOS 17, Apple has introduced a game-changing feature that's set to make Apple Maps the go-to choice for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. Apple is finally introducing offline maps, and it's a feature that will revolutionize the way hikers, campers, skiers, and snowboarders navigate the great outdoors.
iOS 17 unveils offline maps for Apple Maps
Apple Maps has come a long way since its initial launch, and it's continually striving to offer users a more robust and feature-rich experience. With the launch of iOS 17 on September 18, 2023, Apple is introducing offline maps, a feature that will be a game-changer for those who love outdoor activities.

Offline maps allow users to select specific areas to download to their phones. Once downloaded, these maps can be accessed and used without an internet connection. This makes it possible to enjoy turn-by-turn navigation and conduct searches even in remote areas where internet connectivity may be unreliable or nonexistent. It works similarly to Google Maps in the sense that you do need a WiFi connection to download the maps, but after that, you're good to go off the grid.
The perfect companion for outdoor adventures
For outdoor enthusiasts, this feature is a dream come true. Whether you're hiking in the wilderness, camping in a remote location, skiing down the slopes, or snowboarding in the mountains, having access to offline maps can be a lifesaver. Here's how this feature can benefit different adventure seekers:

Read more