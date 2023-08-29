 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The best alien movies, ranked

Directors like Spielberg, Abrams, and more have made movies that headline our list

Shawn Laib
By
The alien from Alien (1979)
unSaint Saturn/Flickr

There’s got to be something out there in outer space besides just rocks and stars, right? Extraterrestrial lifeforms and their potential for being real have been one of humanity’s great curiosities for generations. Filmmakers and storytellers have been at the forefront of speculating and creating plots and themes based around aliens and their invasions on Earth and around the solar system.

Sometimes science-fiction films and space movies give political commentary on racism, colonialism, diversity, and government. Other times the intense action and futuristic weapons are what make the movies interesting. There is so much more to the best alien movies than just lasers and green spacemen. These are the best ones Hollywood has to offer! From horror to sci-fi and even animated classics, aliens have touched almost every category of film there is to offer.

Recommended Videos

10. Independence Day (1996)

10. Independence Day
145m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
Stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum
Directed by Roland Emmerich
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
There’s nothing like good ol’ patriotism to get people interested in the premise of an alien invasion. When powerful lifeforms try to destroy the world right before the Fourth of July, Will Smith’s Captain Steve Hiller is more than happy to save the day. Independence Day doesn’t dabble in anything too thought-provoking or politically related to aliens, instead focusing on a purely good versus evil approach that gets your adrenaline rushing and makes for a fun spectacle on the big screen.

9. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

9. Lilo & Stitch
85m
Genre Animation, Family
Stars Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere
Directed by Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The only animated film on this list, Lilo & Stitch is an easy-going tale of a Hawaiian girl who befriends an alien who arrives on Earth. The concept of a human and an alien becoming friends like a kid and a dog is definitely the most Disney thing possible. This cartoon is an optimistic angle of what could and should happen when foreign beings meet each other; love instead of hate conquers all.

8. District 9 (2009)

8. District 9
112m
Genre Science Fiction
Stars Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, Nathalie Boltt
Directed by Neill Blomkamp
watch on max
watch on max
Of all the alien movies ever made, not many do a better job discussing issues of racism and segregation than District 9. The film shows the ways humans capture and confine alien life that arrives on Earth to a separate sector of society away from the rest of the population. The story is based on segregation in Soth Africa, and the film will surely make you think a little differently about the ways human beings are so ready to separate anyone who looks different from them.

7. Predator (1987)

7. Predator
107m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure, Thriller
Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo
Directed by John McTiernan
watch on max
watch on max
One of the most famous action movies of the 1980s stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the only man who can stop the extraterrestrial hunter dubbed “the Predator”. Seeing the back and forth between the two forces of nature is an incredible battle that can still be enjoyed by sci-fi and action fans over 30 years after the theatrical release. Several sequels and a crossover with Alien have kept the movie relevant, as well.

6. Planet of the Apes (1968)

6. Planet of the Apes
112m
Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Drama, Action
Stars Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter
Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Despite corny special effects and outdated costumes, Planet of the Apes is a true pioneer in the sci-fi genre because it raises questions about how humanity treats animals. When human astronauts discover an island with alien apes who have superhuman intelligence, the shoe goes on the other foot. The Earthlings start to get a taste of how it feels to be treated as inferior. Charleton Heston gives one of the better performances of his career.

5. Arrival (2016)

5. Arrival
116m
Genre Drama, Science Fiction, Mystery
Stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Based on “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, Arrival tells the story of a woman who specializes in linguistics. She uses her knowledge of the field to study and identify what languages are spoken by aliens who have made their new home on Earth. The whole experience is a very thoughtful and thought-provoking account of the power of communication and how it separates different types of intelligent beings from one another.

4. Star Trek (2009)

4. Star Trek
127m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
Stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy
Directed by J.J. Abrams
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
The J.J. Abrams reboot of the Star Trek franchise has all of the great characters, atmosphere, and alien encounters that fans had come to know and love since the 1960s. Captain Kirk, Spok, and more are in conflict with the Romulan character Nero. The series has always been progressive and worked toward finding solutions for different types of people to get along and dissolve conflict.

3. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

3. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
135m
Genre Science Fiction, Drama
Stars Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr
Directed by Steven Spielberg
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
If there is ever a true textbook classic of the alien genre, it would be Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Without much in the way of special effects or technology, Spielberg grounds his story in pure moviemaking magic, distilling the alien invasion into one man’s version of events and the life he leads after seeing extraterrestrial life on Earth. This movie came out the same year as Star Wars and Spielberg and Star Wars creator George Lucas famously placed a bet on which film would gross more at the box office.

2. Alien (1979)

2. Alien
117m
Genre Horror, Science Fiction
Stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Ian Holm
Directed by Ridley Scott
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Sigourney Weaver became the ultimate female action star of her generation when she starred as Ellen Ripley, a leader of space crew who must overcome the violent and shocking nature of the titular alien. The horror atmosphere in this film has aged incredibly well, as the first time the alien springs into action is still as bone-chilling as it was in 1979.

1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
115m
Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Stars Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton
Directed by Steven Spielberg
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+
Was there ever any doubt? E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is everything humans could ever imagine a relationship with alien life being like. The relationship between Elliot and E.T. is so adorable it makes you want to hug someone close to you. This movie is still creating shockwaves and influencing alien cinema and the best space movies four decades later, with Netflix’s Stranger Things and blockbusters on our list like Arrival drawing from Spielberg’s classic!

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best Nicolas Cage movies (some of these are seriously underrated)
From The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent to Pig, these are the best Nicolas Cage movies to stream now
Nicolas Cage (right) and Pedro Pascal (left) in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

 

Since becoming a major movie star in the 1980s, Nicolas Cage's career has continued to shift and evolve. For a time, he was widely regarded as one of the most exciting and talented young actors in Hollywood. Then, his career fell off a cliff, and it suddenly felt like you couldn't turn a corner without someone making fun of him for his latest terrible performance in a direct-to-video release. While it's true that the actor has racked up more than 100 acting credits over the course of his career, lately he's managed to choose some more interesting roles that have the public reevaluating him yet again. 
Being the nephew of the great Francis Ford Coppola, Cage had aspirations for greatness, hoping to create his own legacy after having changed his last name to Cage. Cage eventually broke into acting with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and his career only blossomed further from there. He's one of the most divisive performers of our modern age, and that's what makes him such a legend. 

Read more
The 14 best sci-fi movies on Netflix in 2023
These sci-fi movies are sure to make even the most skeptical viewer pay attention
Poster for The Mitchells vs The Machines

Have you ever found yourself looking through all the movies on Netflix, only to find that actually choosing one to watch is very taxing? That's not even mentioning all the Netflix shows to dig through. If you know you're looking for a particular kind of movie, that can help, but even then, there can be too many movies to choose from. Luckily, we've been watching tons of great sci-fi movies, and have already determined which ones rise to the top of the pile on Netflix. So if you're looking for the best sci-fi movies on Netflix this year, you've come to the right place.
If you're looking for something that will keep you occupied for a whole weekend, you can also check out our list of the best sci-fi series on Netflix right now.

65 (2023)

Read more
These are the 12 best podcasts for long road trips
Make your drive better with these great podcasts for road trips
A car driving in the road.

Depending on who you are, a road trip may be a necessary evil or something you've looked forward to for weeks. Whatever your position is on road trips generally, though, we can all agree that every road trip is made better by a high-quality podcast.

This is not to say you shouldn't embrace the sounds of the road. Nor should you avoid your fellow passengers or overlook that special quiet you get when you're driving an empty road during the wee hours. But at some point along the way, you might want a little sonic pick me up. That's where the road trip podcast really comes in handy, an audio copilot that will keep your brain running while the odometer ticks away.

Read more