What is your favorite Batman movie? See if it made this list

Batman captivates audiences of all ages — from every walk of life — no matter whether you like comedy, action, or anything in between. Batman’s ability to both transport you back to your childhood, while also making you understand parts of yourself during your current adult life makes him a hero unlike any other.

Despite the obvious fascination and positive traits exuded by Bruce Wayne’s alter ego, there have been some varied and sometimes not-so-good adaptations of the Caped Crusader on the screen. Of all Batman movies, big names have depicted the character, such as Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, while the villains have been equally famous ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jim Carrey. We’re here to help you sort out over 50 years of Batman’s stories, from animated classics to the most recent dark and moody reboot. Here’s the worst to the best Batman movies.

Recommended Videos

12. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) 152m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jesse Eisenberg Directed by Zack Snyder watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The DC Extended Universe has had a difficult time matching the quality of Marvel’s films , and this collection of the company’s biggest heroes is one again that pales in comparison to The Avengers. Many fans were upset at the way special effects and CGI overtook any attempts at telling a thematically rich story in this film. Gal Gadot does a good job in her debut as Wonder Woman, though. Read less Read more

11. Batman Forever (1995) 121m Genre Action, Crime, Fantasy Stars Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey Directed by Joel Schumacher watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The third movie in Tim Burton’s collection of Batman flicks from the 1990s, Batman Forever does some decent things, such as trying to pay homage to some of the past themes and humor in the series. Val Kilmer is a serviceable replacement for Michael Keaton, and Jim Carrey was able to bring some of his usual humor to the movie. This was the last Batman movie that involved Tim Burton in some capacity. Read less Read more

9. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) 242m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot Directed by Zack Snyder watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max We didn’t want to include both Justice League and the Snyder cut on this list, so we’ll go with the latter. The extended edition of the 2017 film is a fun and creative superhero movie that you can tell was made with fans in mind. A more authentic portrayal of characters like Superman and Batman appear in this one, but just make sure you have four hours to spare when you sit down — it’s a long one! Read less Read more

The Lego Batman Movie (2017) 104m Genre Animation, Action, Comedy, Family Stars Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera Directed by Chris McKay watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max There aren’t enough instances of Batman directed toward children anymore, with a moody and dark tone taking over the Caped Crusader’s films. The Lego Batman Movie is able to remedy some of this maturity, bringing a fun and whimsical vibe to the franchise that the whole family can enjoy! A special shoutout should go to Will Arnett’s voice acting in this one. Read less Read more

7. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 165m Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman Directed by Christopher Nolan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The final movie in the Christopher Nolan trilogy of films is an extravagant and deeply thoughtful closing to the most acclaimed version of the hero that’s ever been put on screen. This Christian Bale Batman movie is one that may be a little overlooked because it followed The Dark Knight, but it’s still a very dense and epic tribute to the character of Batman and all of the inhabitants of Gotham City. Tom Hardy received praise for his turn as Bane. Read less Read more

6. Batman Returns (1992) 126m Genre Action, Fantasy Stars Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito Directed by Tim Burton watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The second Tim Burton Batman film decided to take a more mature tone than the 1989 movie. The box office returns were underwhelming, but many fans were satisfied with Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer’s performances as The Penguin and Catwoman. Batman Returns solidified the Batman character as an iconic 1990s property. Read less Read more

5. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) 76m Genre Action, Animation, Crime, Mystery Stars Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner Directed by Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Only the second animated movie starring Batman to make this list, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm takes a more romantic approach to the character and features his interactions with Andrea Beaumont. Despite its cartoon origins, the movie is still acclaimed as one of the richest and thematically interesting in the Batman canon. Read less Read more

4. Batman Begins (2005) 140m Genre Action, Crime, Drama Stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson Directed by Christopher Nolan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Christopher Nolan took a much more measured approach to Batman when handed the keys to the character in 2005. He wanted to help audiences understand that Batman has a lot more underneath the surface than previous movies may have had the courage to explore, and in turn, created a brand-new and sometimes literary version of the superhero. Liam Neeson and Michael Caine give awesome supporting performances next to Christian Bale. Read less Read more

The Batman (2022) 177m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano Directed by Matt Reeves watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When audiences heard that Robert Pattison would be the next star of a Batman movie, there was some trepidation, which was quite fair, considering what was on his filmography. Pattison delivered, and the movie helped to relaunch interest in Batman as a property entering the next decade. The movie’s long runtime is one of the negatives of the experience, but that’s what watching from home is for! Pause and start again the next day. Read less Read more

1. The Dark Knight (2008) 152m Genre Drama, Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Michael Caine Directed by Christopher Nolan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max What else can be said about The Dark Knight that hasn’t already been repeated before? The movie is a psychological thriller, a horror film, and the only prestige Batman movie. Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker is revered worldwide, but the entire film is a special one that is still enjoyed more than 15 years later. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations